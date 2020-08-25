Protein expression refers to a biotechnological process of generating specific protein, typically attained by manipulation of gene expression in an organism such that it expresses large amounts of a recombinant gene. The development of genetic engineering and recombinant technologies has opened many possibilities of expression and isolation of heterologous proteins for research, clinical, and industrial purposes.

Considerable advances in biotechnology have enabled expression and isolation of recombinant proteins in large scale. One of the major achievements is the development of recombinant proteins capable of entering a cell. Such developments lead to completely new opportunities in therapeutic medicine by targeting intracellular mechanisms or by substituting intracellularly operating enzymes though therapeutic protein. The first expression platform established was prokaryotic system through Escherichia coli. This was followed by development of other expression systems including yeast, algae, insect, and mammalian.

The factors that boost the growth of the protein expression market include surge in geriatric population and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Agilent Technologies

Inc

Becton

Dickinson & Company

Bio Rad Laboratories

GenScript Biotech Corporation

LifeSensors Inc.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Takara Holdings Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The global protein expression market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of product, it is divided into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. By application, it is divided into therapeutic, industrial, and research. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

