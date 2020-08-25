Pharmaceutical drug delivery methods enable the introduction of therapeutic agents into the body. These drugs are administered through various routes, and selection of a suitable route of administration is crucial to achieve higher bioavailability at the site of action. Therefore, drug delivery systems are employed to achieve high drug targeting specificity, low systemic drug toxicity, and improved drug absorption rates. Nasal drug delivery system, ocular drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, and oral drug delivery system are some of the routes, which are used for drug administration.

In addition, these systems are used in treatment of various chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases.

The major factor that contributes to the growth of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market include surge in awareness related to use of pharmaceutical drug delivery systems. Furthermore, the growth of the market is driven by other factors such as rise in healthcare expenditure and surge in governmental support for research in the field of drug delivery. In addition, surge in prevalence of various chronic diseases, which require the use of pharmaceutical drug delivery is another major factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. However, rise in number of drug recalls and drug failures restricts the growth of the global market. Conversely, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Bayer AG

Becton

Dickinson And Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Inc.

Novartis AG

3M Company

Pfizer Inc.

and Sanofi.

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into route of administration, application, and region. On the basis of route of administration, it is categorized into oral drug delivery system, pulmonary drug delivery, ocular drug delivery systems, nasal drug delivery system, ocular drug delivery, topical drug delivery, and others. By application, it is segregated into cancer, diabetes, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA). .

