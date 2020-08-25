Clinical trial management system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1911.15 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.55% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of healthcare IT sector will help in driving the growth of the clinical trial management system market.

Active companies in the industry making moves to ready that include: Bioclinica, Oracle Corporation, eClinForce Inc., Medidata Solutions, DATATRAK International, Inc, Guger Technologies Inc, PARAXEL International Corporation, MedNet Solutions, Inc. ChemWare Inc., iWEb Technologies, Data MATRIX, Jade Global Solutions, Integrated Clinical Solutions, MAJARO InfoSystems, BioOptronics, Inc, Forte Research Systems and ICON plc, Merge healthcare incorporated, Bio-Optronics, DSG INC, eClinForce, ArisGlobal, ERT Clinical and among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth of healthcare IT sector.

Increase in the research and development expenditure in the life sciences

Growth in clinical research organization

High prevalence of chronic diseases

Increase adoption of CTMS solutions

Advancement in technology and software for clinical trial management system

Synchronization of hospital information system (HIS) with CTMS

Strict regulations for clinical trial protocols

