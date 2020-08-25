Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market for 2020-2025.

The “Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Security as a Service (SECaaS) industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

Cisco

Fortinet

Panda Security

Ciphercloud

Zscaler

Alert Logic

Radware. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Email Encryption

SIEM

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Endpoint Protection

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

DLP

OthersMarket segmentation, On the basis of the end users/applications,

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Oil and Gas