Major Key Players Covered In This Report: BSH Home Appliances Group, Candy Hoover Group S.r.l., Dacor, Inc., Electrolux AB, Haier Inc., June Life Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, TTK Prestige Ltd

A smart oven is an electronic appliance which includes a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to connect the smart oven to a companion app. The app lets the user set automatic functions or control the appliance remotely. Most smart ovens are equipped with smart home features that allow the user to control cooking from a smartphone or a smart assistant. Smart ovens provide quicker, smarter, and efficient cooking as they have pre-set for different food, which ensures the best results.

The increasing number of women joining the workforce has left them with little time to do household chores such as cooking and baking. A number of women are seeking the use of smart ovens for hassle-free cooking carried out with minimum efforts. With the increased participation of women in the workforce and the rising household income has led to significant sales of smart ovens. Developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, rising ownership of smartphones, and advancements in the field of artificial technology have fostered a conducive environment for the growth of the smart ovens market. The penetration of internet technology in urban as well as rural areas and digitization initiatives undertaken by governments across the world are likely to augment the sales of smart ovens in the forecast period.

The global smart oven market is segmented on the basis of type, structure type, connectivity, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the smart oven market is segmented into single function and multi-function. The smart oven market on the basis of structure type is classified into built-in and counter top. Based on connectivity, the global smart oven market is divided into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and others. Based on application, the global smart oven market is divided into residential and commercial. Based on the distribution channel, the global smart oven market is divided into electronic stores and online.

