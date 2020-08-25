Delivery robots are designed and programmed to transport the couriers, food, shipments, and other such objects from one destination to another by leveraging onboard GPS & connectivity or some other guiding technology. Deliver robots are integrated with cameras, motors, sensors, and GPS that are used to move and guide these robots. Various companies including Amazon, UPS, and DHL among others have been testing robots to deliver parcels.

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Delivery Robots Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Industrial Delivery Robots Market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Increasing use of autonomous delivery vehicles for enhanced consumer experience in comparison to existing delivery modes, requirement for improved efficiency in processes including, logistics; and recent advancements in technology are the key factors driving the growth of delivery robots market. Also, the rising growth of e-commerce industry is expected to offer potential opportunity to the delivery robots market growth. However, growth in unemployment rates along with incidences of robots malfunctions are the factors that may hinder the delivery robots market growth to certain extent. Also, with advancements in technology, the delivery robots manufacturing companies are focusing on integration of data analytics platform in these robotic system to offer enhanced features.

Some of the Major Players In Delivery Robots Market:

ABB Ltd

Dispatch Inc.

Eliport

Kiwi

Marble Robot Inc.

Nuro, Inc.

Robby Technologies

Savioke, Inc.

Starship Technologies

TeleRetail

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Industrial Delivery Robots Market in the coming years.

The global delivery robots market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into semi-autonomous robots and fully autonomous robots. The capacity segment of delivery robots market is classified into Up to 10 Kg, 10-50 Kg, and >50 Kg. Also, by component, the delivery robots market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The end-user segmented is further categorized into retail, food & beverages, postal, healthcare, and others.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Industrial Delivery Robots Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Industrial Delivery Robots across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Delivery Robots Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all four regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Delivery Robots Market in these regions.

