Washing machines are the home appliances that are used for washing laundry, as they save time and energy. The rising affordability of washing machines and growing urbanization are driving the growth of the washing machine market. Growing the use of washing machine in commercial application such as in hospitals, hotels, laundries, and others are further bolster the growth of the washing machine market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Electrolux, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Haier Group, IFB, LG Electronics, Panasonic, SAMSUNG, TOSHIBA LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS & SERVICES CORPORATION, Whirlpool

The Washing Machine Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Washing Machine market.

The increasing demand for commercial laundry equipment is provided an impetus to the growth of the washing machine market. The manufacturer is introducing next-generation washing machines utilizing technology for the efficient use of electricity and water which is also a positive impact on the growth of the market. Factors such as digitalization, urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing demand in emerging economies are augmenting the growth of the washing machine market.

The global washing machine market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, machine capacity, end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as fully automatic, semi-automatic. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as top load, front load. On the basis of machine capacity the market is segmented as below 6 kg, 6 to 8 kg, above 8 kg. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial.

