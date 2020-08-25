The report titled “Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) industry. Growth of the overall Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Amazon Web Services

Bluelock

CA Technologies

Cloud Scaling

Datapipe

Rackspace

Hewlett Packard

Logicworks

GoGrid

Layeredtech

Verizon

Savvis

OpSource

NaviSite. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

ServicesMarket segmentation, Based on Application Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market is segmented into

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government And Defence

Manufacturing

Retail And Logistics

Energy And Utility