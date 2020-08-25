North America entertainment and leisure robots market will reach $2.508 billion by 2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in both household and commercial applications across the region.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

Highlighted with 16 tables and 47 figures, this 110-page report “North America Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of North America entertainment and leisure robots market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and country.

Based on system component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On basis of application, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems

• Education & Research Robots

• Robotic Companion Pets

• Commercial & Art Robots

On basis of end-user, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Household Sector (further segmented into Children, Elderly People, and Guests/Clients)

• Commercial Sector (further split into Live Performances, Amusement Parks, Museums, and Other Entertainment Venues)

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by application and end-user over the forecast years are also included.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America entertainment and leisure robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

