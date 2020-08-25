Aggregated revenue of global DIY home automation systems market will reach $68.1 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of Do-It-Yourself automated devices in global households.

Highlighted with 50 tables and 63 figures, this 135-page GMD report “Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market by Offerings, Product, Technology, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide DIY home automation systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DIY home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of offerings, product, technology, and region.

Based on offerings, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Service

On basis of product type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Climate and Temperature Control

• Security and Access Control

• Entertainment Control

• Lighting Control

• Smart Hub

• Other Controls

On basis of technology, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Wireless Communication Technologies

• Network Technologies

• Other Protocols and Standards

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product and technology over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global DIY home automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 7

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 17

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 20

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 23

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 26

