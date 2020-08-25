Europe industrial automation equipment (IAE) market had a value of $53.68 billion in 2018 and will grow at a moderate CAGR over 2019-2025 driven by a continued adoption of IAE in a magnitude of industries in the region.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 46 figures, this 158-page report “Europe Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market by Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire regional industrial automation equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe industrial automation equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on equipment type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Automation Equipment Sector (further split into Discrete Controllers & Visualization, Process Control, Switchgear)

• Power Transmission Equipment (further split into Rotary Products and Linear Products)

• Motors and Motor Controls (further split into Motors & Generators and Motor Controls)

Based on application in industrial verticals, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive & Transportation

• Mining & Metals

• Machine Manufacturing

• Energy and Power

• Electrical & Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Chemical Industry

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Other Industries

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdowns of key national markets by Equipment Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe industrial automation equipment market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

