Europe mobile advertising market reached $23.11 billion in 2018, representing the third largest regional market in the world. It is expected to exhibit a 17.14% growth per annum during 2019-2025.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 52 figures, this 129-page report “Europe Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of Europe mobile advertising market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe mobile advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Country.

Based on solution format, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Advertisement Campaign Solutions

• Reporting & Analytics Solutions

• Content Delivery Solutions

• Integrated Solutions

• Mobile Proximity Solutions

• Other Solutions

On basis of advertising type, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Search Advertising

• Display Advertising

• Messaging Advertising

• In-App Advertising

• In-Game Advertising

• Websites Advertising

• Video Advertising

• Other Advertising Types

On basis of industry vertical, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Media and Entertainment

• Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

• Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

• Telecommunication IT Sector

• Travel Industry

• Healthcare Sector

• Manufacturing & Supply Chain

• Transportation and Logistics

• Energy, Power, and Utilities

• Other Industries

On basis of mobile device, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Laptops & Notebooks

• Other Devices

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, and Mobile Device over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted industry trend; and profiles key providers including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

AdColony, Inc.

AOL

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Avazu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flurry Inc.

Flytxt

Google, Inc.

GoWide

GumGum Inc

Inmobi

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Millenial Media

MoPub Inc.

Nokia

PassionTeck

SAP SE

Smaato Inc.

Tune, Inc.

Yahoo! Inc.

Yeahmobi

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe mobile advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

