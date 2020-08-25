Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Antifreeze Agents Market 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Antifreeze Agents market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Antifreeze Agents market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Antifreeze Agents market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Antifreeze Agents market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Antifreeze Agents market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Antifreeze Agents market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Antifreeze Agents market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Relevant Takeaways from Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Antifreeze Agents market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Antifreeze Agents market

Recent advancements in the Antifreeze Agents market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Antifreeze Agents market

Antifreeze Agents Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Antifreeze Agents market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Antifreeze Agents market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,

By End-User

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global antifreeze agents market are:

Continental Chemical USA

Royal Dutch Shell

KOST USA, Inc.

BP Australia

Sinopec Corporation China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Mapei

Mitan Mineralöl GmbH

Chevron Corporation

FUCHS Petrolub AG

Valvoline LLC

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lukoil Company

Key Developments

As a part of business strategy, leading manufacturers are entering into long-term partnerships with automotive OEMs for the long term supply of antifreeze agents.

In 2012, BASF SE entered into an agreement with Romtec in Romania and Top Oil Services in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the expansion of its engine coolant brand Glysantin in Middle and Eastern Europe Attributing to rising concerns regarding the disposal and toxicity of such chemicals, manufacturers are focusing on the use of bio-based raw materials and alternatives for antifreeze agents

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the antifreeze agents market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the antifreeze agents market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the antifreeze agents market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global antifreeze agents market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major antifreeze agents market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top product producing and consuming geographies, product imports/exports, exchange of services and overall trade scenario in the global antifreeze agents market

Analysis of the global antifreeze agents market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key antifreeze agents market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the antifreeze agents market

