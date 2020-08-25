Advanced Ceramics Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2018 to 2027

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Advanced Ceramics market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Advanced Ceramics market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Advanced Ceramics market are discussed in the presented study.

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Advanced Ceramics market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Electromobility Emerges as a Key Application Area

Leading players in the advanced ceramics market are introducing advanced high-performance ceramic components, specifically for electromobility applications. E-mobility components such as fuel cell, system for storing, transmitting, generating and distributing energy, temperature control and power electronics components. In the field of electromobility, traditional materials such as metals and plastics have reached their limits, in terms of demand for distinguished characteristics. Advanced ceramics deliver mechanical strength, unique tribological properties, excellent thermal conductivity and electrical insulation. Additionally, advanced ceramics are being developed for cooling management solutions, an imperative requirement in power electronics wherein advanced ceramics deliver low thermal resistance and electrical insulation during the function of cooling. Versatility combined with unique characteristics of advanced ceramics provide excellent properties suitable for the electric vehicles.

High-Performance Engineering Applications Create Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites

Reinforced with fibers such as silicon carbide, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) offer end users important properties, such as low density, excellent thermal and chemical resistance, and higher strength. That, combined with CMCs’ intrinsic property to be tailored as composites, make the material suitable for high-performance engineering applications, especially in aerospace and defense industries. Advanced ceramics such as ceramic matrix composites have huge potential in 3D printing whether the material is oxide-oxide, C/C or SiC/SiC as it has combination of properties required in the industry space. The advanced ceramics landscape is witnessing new developments of highly efficient next generation of CMCs that are highly adopted in critical applications such as military, industrial turbines and commercial jet engines.

Opportunities Abound for Advanced Ceramics Manufacturers as Sensors become Integral to ‘IOT Revolution’

As clamor for highly-advanced and sophisticated technologies is on the rise, multiple appliances are being outfitted with different types of sensors for efficient communication and detection. End-users show continued preferences for efficient sensors that don’t interfere with core purpose of the respective device, while reinvigorating the connectivity and reliability aspects. In response to the aforementioned, technical ceramics or advanced ceramics is rapidly stepping in and putting metal and polymer variants in the shade. Durability, acute thermal management and electrical insulation drives the large-scale penetration of advanced ceramics in sensor components, offering repeatable and reliable performance amid demanding ecosystems.

Intensifying Competition between Players to Augur Well for Sales

The competition in advanced ceramics market have been observed to intensify in the recent years. The manufacturers of advanced ceramics are investing in improving their product offering, as well as expanding their production capacities, to cater to the rising demand. For instance, General Electric acquired the business of Advanced Ceramics Corporation. The 3M Company, acquired the advanced ceramics business of Ceradyne Inc. in 2012. With this acquisition the company further strengthened its position and product offerings in North America. As the shift towards low carbon economy gains widespread momentum, the market players are eyeing to take a significant slice of piezoelectric ceramics space. Government and private equity investments in energy-harvesting technologies continue to promote the development of piezoelectric sensors and transducers, alluding to a bright future application scope for advanced ceramics. Additionally, advanced ceramics sales will be driven by their vitality in sensors that seek extensive adoption in smart factories, wherein automation, robotics, IoT, and AI technologies are gaining fast momentum.

Notable Advances in Advanced Ceramics R&D Complementing Adoption

Persistent advances in research and development framework are expanding the application possibilities for advanced ceramics, thereby working in favor of the manufacturers. One such significant advances includes improvements in the fracture toughness, primarily for structural ceramics. Unlike the conventional ceramics with low strength, the new-age advanced ceramics are making headway with unparalleled strength and robustness. Several new technologies have been introduced to the fore over the recent years that are aimed at ameliorating efficiency of advanced ceramics, such as fiber reinforcement and incorporation of extra duct binders, influencing year-on-year growth of the global market. Several research studies point that advanced ceramics have demonstrated exceptional consistency amid severe conditions, including transport, energy and environment, wear-related applications, and electronic applications. However, several other studies also quote that advanced ceramics are yet to gain broader market penetration, which can be enabled by persistent efforts in research and development.

Advanced Ceramics Market – Definition

Advanced ceramics differ from ceramics wherein the materials and processes used in the manufacturing of ceramics have special properties. These special properties provide advanced ceramics with an advanced strength in the form of resistance to heat, corrosion and wear. Advanced ceramics are designed to overcome limitations of traditional ceramics while retaining the original properties of ceramic material.

Advanced Ceramics Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has recently published a market research analysis on the advanced ceramics market. The advanced ceramics market report tracks the market performance for the historical period of 2013-2017 and forecast period 2018-2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of advanced ceramics market drivers, challenges, trends and opportunities. Inclusion of associated industry analysis, market attractiveness and regional analysis aids in delivering the most credible forecast of the advanced ceramics market.

Advanced Ceramics Market – Segmentation

The advanced ceramics market is thoroughly studied for the demand trends and other forecast factors impacting the market growth. The advanced ceramics market segmented based on application, by ceramic class and ceramic types. Study of individual segments carries exhaustive analysis of all the sub-segments. The advanced ceramics market analysis also includes regional analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Advanced Ceramics Market – Research Methodology

In the section of research methodology, a robust methodology of research followed during the course of advanced ceramics market study is mentioned in detail. The research methodology used during advanced ceramics market analysis includes primary and secondary research approaches. The research methodology section also talks about resources used to carry out primary and secondary research approaches. Information of resources enables users to thoroughly fathom the credibility of the market research data provided in advanced ceramics market report.

