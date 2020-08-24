A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) is a device utilized for measurement of physical geometrical characteristics of an object. This machine can be computer controlled, as well as it can be manually controlled by an operator. Measurements are defined by a probe attached to the third moving axis of this machine. Probes may be mechanical, optical, laser, or white light, amongst others. Coordinate measuring machines have set the standard for reliability and accuracy of inspection of products across the manufacturing industries.

The key factors such as rising interest in superior quality inspections & industrial IoT (IIoT), adoption of 3D inspection, six sigma and quality standards for product development, and increase in electric vehicle production and sales are propelling the growth CMM market. Further, increasing demand for CMM services especially in the aerospace and defense sector, and growing demand for non-contact probing technology are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high cost involved in setting up CMM facility is restraining the growth of the CMM market.

The “Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players of Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market:

FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, HEXAGON AB, Carl Zeiss, Mitutoyo Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Creaform, Inc., Perceptron, Inc., Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd., and Applied Automation Technologies Inc. among others.



After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

