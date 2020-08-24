360 degree camera Market: Introduction

Since the inception of cameras, continuous implementation of technological advancements have been witnessed in products for enhancing the quality, resolution and the area of the coverage captured. The latest and the newest member added to the camera family is a 360 degree camera.

Owing to the high demand for 360 degree cameras, even before their introduction, high demand for the same was witnessed. Further advancements in technology have resulted into the incorporation of advanced features, such as 4K, live streaming, waterproof, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, mobile connectivity, and post-crop editing features, into 360 degree cameras.

360 degree cameras have witnessed considerable traction in the past four years and, are furthermore, expected to exhibit considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

360 degree camera Market: Market Dynamics

One of the primary factors impacting the growth of 360 degree cameras is increasing awareness and demand for enhanced security and safety amongst end-users as a result of increasing crimes globally. Besides this, increasing demand and adoption of smart devices globally is also impelling the growth of the 360 degree cameras market. Besides this, the introduction of wireless 360 degree cameras has also boosted the growth of the market, in terms of revenue. Thus, a transition is being witnessed from wired 360 degree cameras to wireless 360 degree cameras, which is also one of the recent trends being witnessed in the global 360 degree camera market.

Given the various features of 360 degree cameras and increasing awareness about the same across various industry verticals, high growth opportunities for the global 30 degree camera manufacturers, in terms of value, will be presented by automotive, healthcare and industrial verticals.

However, the high cost associated with 360 degree cameras is considered to be a major factor challenging the adoption of the same across some countries. This, as a result, is expected to be the primary restraining factor for the global 360 degree camera market.

360 degree camera Market: Segmentation

The global 360 degree camera market can be segmented on the basis of connectivity type, end-use, industry vertical and region

Segmentation of 360 degree camera market by connectivity type:

On the basis of connectivity type, the 360 degree camera market can be segmented into:

Wired 360 degree cameras

Wireless 360 degree cameras

Segmentation of 360 degree camera market by end-use:

On the basis of end-use, the 360 degree camera market can be segmented into:

Personal

Commercial

Segmentation for 360 degree camera market by industry vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the 360 degree camera market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Residential

Industrial

Hospitality

Military and Defense

Others

360 degree camera Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the 360 degree camera market are Panasonic Corporation, GoPro, Inc., Ricoh Company, detu.com, SAMSUNG, YI Technology, Eastman Kodak Company, insta360.com, Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics, 360fly, Inc. and others.

360 degree camera Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the 360 degree camera market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America is expected to dominate the global 360 degree camera market during the forecast period owing to the high presence of various 360 degree camera manufacturers and high adoption of the same across various industry verticals in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global 360 degree camera market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of smart devices, increasing economic growth, increasing customer expenditure and transitioning spending behavior of end users in the region. Besides this, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period in the global 360 degree camera market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global market segments

Global market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for market

Global market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in market

Technology

Value Chain

Global market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Global 360 degree camera market includes

North America market U.S. Canada

Latin America market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan market

China market

Middle East and Africa market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

