Average Income level is increasing in many geographies and with that the spending on luxury products is also increasing. Consumers have started increasing their spending on their hobbies. Spending on products that cater to hobbies such as sports and bird watching is increasing as sports is gaining widespread coverage on international platform while nature preservation is also a rising topic across the globe. This has created a need for devices that help hobbyists peruse their interests in a more indulgent manner.

Digital Binoculars is one such device which offers the convenience of a digital camera and a binocular in a single device. A Digital Binocular helps the user take a photo of what they exactly see from a binocular where the magnification of the camera is usually set at the same magnification level as the binocular itself. Some of the major applications of Digital Binoculars are in sports, bird watching, surveillance and defense.

Digital Binoculars Market: Drivers & Challenges

Increasing spending on luxury goods has propelled consumers to spend more on luxury goods such as digital binoculars. Sports enthusiasts are adopting technologies that help them enjoy the sport in a more immersive manner. Moreover, security and defense applications have also witnessed a surge in technology spending which translates to the growth in demand of digital binoculars. But while the spending on hobbyist targeted products is increasing, hobbyist targeted products are also gaining maturity and products such as Digital Cameras are getting better resulting into a direct competition for Digital Binoculars.

Digital Binoculars Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Digital Binoculars Market, By Magnification

<=7X

8X

9X

>=10X

Digital Binoculars Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players The major players in Digital Binoculars market include Bushnell Outdoor Products, Barska, ATN Corporation, Canon Inc, Leupold & Stevens, Inc, Nikon Corporation, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation and Meade Instruments Corporation.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Digital Binoculars Market Segments

Digital Binoculars Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Digital Binoculars Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Digital Binoculars Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Digital Binoculars Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Digital Binoculars Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

