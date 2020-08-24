The Sigmoidoscopes Market report also displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Medical Devices industry by the major players. Global Sigmoidoscopes Market report helps make known uncertainties that may come up due to changes in business activities or introduction of a new product in the market. Moreover, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources. Few of these major factors are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Key Market Competitors:

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, PENTAX Medical announced the launch of J10 Series Video Naso-Pharyngo-Laryngoscopes and the DEFINA EPK-3000 Video Processor, which is used to obtain the clear image of the patient viewing anatomy structure of the patient.

In January 2017, PENTAX Medical a subsidiary of the HOYA Corporation announced that they had acquired C2 Therapeutics. This acquisition will help in expanding their endoscopes portfolio used in therapeutics.

Market Definition: Global Sigmoidoscopes Market

Sigmoidoscopy is used to separate or screen out the colon cancer in patients; patients aged 50 year or above undergo the procedure in 3 to 5 years. Sigmoidoscopy procedure is used to view the lower colon and diagnose the causes leading to abdominal pain, changes in the bowel movement and internal bleeding in patients. This procedure uses sigmoidoscope in which a flexible tube with a light and lens is inserted in the patient’s anus for visualization and diagnostic procedure.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases with increasing concerns for healthcare of individuals resulting in increased demand for the product

Growth in the development and innovations resulting in advanced levels of product offerings; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Flexible Sigmoidoscope

Rigid Sigmoidoscope

By Application

Diagnosis

Monitoring

Others

By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Gastroenterology Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global sigmoidoscopes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sigmoidoscopes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

