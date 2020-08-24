Sarcoidosis Drug Market Report examines the competitive scenario and gives all major players market share based on production capacity, sales, revenues, geographical presence and other important factors. The report includes a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders and business strategies adopted by competitors together with their SWOT analysis. It also provides explicit information about fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures and other important market activities in recent years. The report also covers import / export data in the report’s key regions. Data on consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance (Stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast until 2026 are included in this report. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness, which helps to better understand the market scenario at macro and micro level.

Some of the major players operating in global sarcoidosis drug market are Relief therapeutics holding SA, Firststring research, Bellus health, Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, PharmaIN, Corp., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc., Epizyme, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Fresenius Umwelttechnik GmbH, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Mallinckrodt LLC are some key market players.

Global sarcoidosis drug market is rising gradually registering a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, growing prevalence of sarcoidosis and number of research undertaking and funding to control the rising prevalence of this disease, changing lifestyle, advancements in the health care industry and rising per capita income in emerging markets.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, aTyr Pharma, Inc. announced that ATYR1923 drug which is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity is under Phase 1b/2a of clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients.

In July 2016, Abbvie Inc. received approval for the drug Humira (adalimumab) which is efficient in minimizing the symptoms of sarcoidosis. Humaira is injected subcutaneously and it can be used to treat patients who cannot be treated with other sarcoidosis treatments

Competitive Analysis: Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market

Global sarcoidosis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sarcoidosis market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

The increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients is driving the market growth

Growing prevalence of sarcoidosis is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Number of research undertaking and funding to control the rising prevalence of this disease is encouraging its market growth

Advancements in the health care industry and rising per capita income in emerging markets is accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints

Large number of side effects of available drugs is hindering the market growth

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable is hampering the market growth

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about sarcoidosis is restraining the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Pulmonary sarcoidosis

Ocular sarcoidosis

Neurosarcoidosis

Cardiac sarcoidosis

Musculoskeletal sarcoidosis

Cutaneous sarcoidosis

Renal sarcoidosis

Hepatic sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis of the spleen and bone marrow

By Mechanism of Action Type

Corticosteroid

Immunosuppressants

Antimalarial

Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) inhibitors

By Drug Type

Corticotropin

Chloroquine

Dexamethasone

Colchicine

Prednisoe

Methotrexate

Hydroxychloroquine

Azathioprine

Deltason

Stages Type

Stage 0 (no pulmonary sarcoidosis): no sign of granulomas in the lungs or lymph nodes

Stage 1 (lymphadenopathy): granulomas present in the lymph nodes only

Stage 2 (lymphadenopathy and pulmonary infiltrates): granulomas present in both the lymph nodes and lung

Stage 3 (pulmonary infiltrates): granulomas present in the lungs only

Stage 4 (pulmonary fibrosis): scarring of the lung tissue and permanent damage

By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhaled

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global sarcoidosis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

