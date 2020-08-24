After Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global After market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global After market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The After report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Segment by Type, the Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market is segmented into
Direct TPMS
Indirect TPMS
Segment by Application, the Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market is segmented into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Share Analysis
Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) product introduction, recent developments, Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Schrader (Sensata)
Continental
ZF
Pacific Industrial
Huf
Baolong Automotive
Bendix
Denso
NIRA Dynamics
CUB Elecparts
Steelmate
DIAS
Orange Electronic
Shenzhen Autotech
ACDelco
Nanjing Top Sun
