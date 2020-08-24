“

The report titled Global Casing Heads Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Casing Heads market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Casing Heads market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Casing Heads market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Casing Heads market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Casing Heads report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Casing Heads report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Casing Heads market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Casing Heads market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Casing Heads market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Casing Heads market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Casing Heads market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Casing Heads Market Research Report: TechnipFMC, JMP Petroleum Technologies, Delta Corporation, GE Oil & Gas, Integrated Equipment, Wellhead Systems Incorporated (WSI), TIGER VALVE COMPANY, Horizon Wellhead, Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM), Larkin Products, IAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

Global Casing Heads Market Segmentation by Product: Monolithic Type

Combined Type



Global Casing Heads Market Segmentation by Application: Oil/Gas Wells

Other



The Casing Heads Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Casing Heads market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Casing Heads market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Casing Heads market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Casing Heads industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Casing Heads market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Casing Heads market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Casing Heads market?

Table of Contents:

1 Casing Heads Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Casing Heads

1.2 Casing Heads Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Casing Heads Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Monolithic Type

1.2.3 Combined Type

1.3 Casing Heads Segment by Application

1.3.1 Casing Heads Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Oil/Gas Wells

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Global Casing Heads Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Casing Heads Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Casing Heads Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Casing Heads Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Casing Heads Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Casing Heads Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Casing Heads Industry

1.7 Casing Heads Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Casing Heads Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Casing Heads Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Casing Heads Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Casing Heads Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Casing Heads Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Casing Heads Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Casing Heads Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Casing Heads Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Casing Heads Production

3.4.1 North America Casing Heads Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Casing Heads Production

3.5.1 Europe Casing Heads Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Casing Heads Production

3.6.1 China Casing Heads Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Casing Heads Production

3.7.1 Japan Casing Heads Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Casing Heads Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Casing Heads Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Casing Heads Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Casing Heads Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Casing Heads Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Casing Heads Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Casing Heads Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Casing Heads Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Casing Heads Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Casing Heads Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Casing Heads Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Casing Heads Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Casing Heads Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Casing Heads Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Casing Heads Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Casing Heads Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Casing Heads Business

7.1 TechnipFMC

7.1.1 TechnipFMC Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 TechnipFMC Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 TechnipFMC Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 TechnipFMC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 JMP Petroleum Technologies

7.2.1 JMP Petroleum Technologies Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 JMP Petroleum Technologies Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 JMP Petroleum Technologies Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 JMP Petroleum Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Delta Corporation

7.3.1 Delta Corporation Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Delta Corporation Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Delta Corporation Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Delta Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GE Oil & Gas

7.4.1 GE Oil & Gas Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GE Oil & Gas Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GE Oil & Gas Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 GE Oil & Gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Integrated Equipment

7.5.1 Integrated Equipment Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Integrated Equipment Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Integrated Equipment Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Integrated Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Wellhead Systems Incorporated (WSI)

7.6.1 Wellhead Systems Incorporated (WSI) Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wellhead Systems Incorporated (WSI) Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Wellhead Systems Incorporated (WSI) Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Wellhead Systems Incorporated (WSI) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 TIGER VALVE COMPANY

7.7.1 TIGER VALVE COMPANY Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 TIGER VALVE COMPANY Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 TIGER VALVE COMPANY Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 TIGER VALVE COMPANY Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Horizon Wellhead

7.8.1 Horizon Wellhead Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Horizon Wellhead Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Horizon Wellhead Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Horizon Wellhead Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM)

7.9.1 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Larkin Products

7.10.1 Larkin Products Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Larkin Products Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Larkin Products Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Larkin Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 IAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

7.11.1 IAL ENGINEERING SERVICES Casing Heads Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 IAL ENGINEERING SERVICES Casing Heads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 IAL ENGINEERING SERVICES Casing Heads Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 IAL ENGINEERING SERVICES Main Business and Markets Served

8 Casing Heads Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Casing Heads Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Casing Heads

8.4 Casing Heads Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Casing Heads Distributors List

9.3 Casing Heads Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Casing Heads (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Casing Heads (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Casing Heads (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Casing Heads Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Casing Heads Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Casing Heads Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Casing Heads Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Casing Heads Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Casing Heads

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Casing Heads by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Casing Heads by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Casing Heads by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Casing Heads

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Casing Heads by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Casing Heads by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Casing Heads by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Casing Heads by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”