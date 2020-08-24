“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Mine Hoists Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mine Hoists market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mine Hoists market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mine Hoists market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mine Hoists market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mine Hoists report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mine Hoists report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mine Hoists market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mine Hoists market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mine Hoists market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mine Hoists market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mine Hoists market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mine Hoists Market Research Report: Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes, Ingersoll Rand, TRACTEL, PLANETA, Hitachi, KAWASAKI, J.D. Neuhaus, Mine Hoists International, DavyMarkham, DMT, FB Mining, Alimak, TOYO, ABUS, Imer International, VERLINDE, DAESAN, ABLE FORGE, Endo Kogyo, Quincy Mine, Citichl Heavy Industries

Global Mine Hoists Market Segmentation by Product: Winding Hoists

Friction Hoists



Global Mine Hoists Market Segmentation by Application: Mines

Construction

Other



The Mine Hoists Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mine Hoists market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mine Hoists market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Mine Hoists Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mine Hoists

1.2 Mine Hoists Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mine Hoists Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Winding Hoists

1.2.3 Friction Hoists

1.3 Mine Hoists Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mine Hoists Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Mines

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Mine Hoists Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Mine Hoists Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Mine Hoists Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Mine Hoists Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Mine Hoists Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Mine Hoists Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Mine Hoists Industry

1.7 Mine Hoists Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mine Hoists Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Mine Hoists Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Mine Hoists Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Mine Hoists Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Mine Hoists Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Mine Hoists Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Mine Hoists Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Mine Hoists Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Mine Hoists Production

3.4.1 North America Mine Hoists Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Mine Hoists Production

3.5.1 Europe Mine Hoists Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Mine Hoists Production

3.6.1 China Mine Hoists Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Mine Hoists Production

3.7.1 Japan Mine Hoists Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Mine Hoists Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mine Hoists Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mine Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Mine Hoists Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mine Hoists Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mine Hoists Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Mine Hoists Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Mine Hoists Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Mine Hoists Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mine Hoists Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Mine Hoists Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Mine Hoists Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Mine Hoists Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Mine Hoists Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Mine Hoists Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Mine Hoists Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mine Hoists Business

7.1 Columbus McKinnon

7.1.1 Columbus McKinnon Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Columbus McKinnon Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Columbus McKinnon Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Columbus McKinnon Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kito

7.2.1 Kito Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Kito Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kito Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Kito Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Terex

7.3.1 Terex Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Terex Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Terex Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Terex Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Konecranes

7.4.1 Konecranes Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Konecranes Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Konecranes Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Konecranes Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ingersoll Rand

7.5.1 Ingersoll Rand Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ingersoll Rand Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ingersoll Rand Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Ingersoll Rand Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 TRACTEL

7.6.1 TRACTEL Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 TRACTEL Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 TRACTEL Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 TRACTEL Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PLANETA

7.7.1 PLANETA Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PLANETA Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PLANETA Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 PLANETA Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hitachi

7.8.1 Hitachi Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Hitachi Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hitachi Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 KAWASAKI

7.9.1 KAWASAKI Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 KAWASAKI Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 KAWASAKI Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 KAWASAKI Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 J.D. Neuhaus

7.10.1 J.D. Neuhaus Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 J.D. Neuhaus Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 J.D. Neuhaus Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 J.D. Neuhaus Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Mine Hoists International

7.11.1 Mine Hoists International Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Mine Hoists International Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Mine Hoists International Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Mine Hoists International Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 DavyMarkham

7.12.1 DavyMarkham Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 DavyMarkham Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 DavyMarkham Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 DavyMarkham Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 DMT

7.13.1 DMT Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 DMT Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 DMT Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 DMT Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 FB Mining

7.14.1 FB Mining Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 FB Mining Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 FB Mining Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 FB Mining Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Alimak

7.15.1 Alimak Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Alimak Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Alimak Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Alimak Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 TOYO

7.16.1 TOYO Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 TOYO Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 TOYO Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 TOYO Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 ABUS

7.17.1 ABUS Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 ABUS Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 ABUS Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 ABUS Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Imer International

7.18.1 Imer International Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Imer International Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Imer International Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Imer International Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 VERLINDE

7.19.1 VERLINDE Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 VERLINDE Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 VERLINDE Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 VERLINDE Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 DAESAN

7.20.1 DAESAN Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 DAESAN Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 DAESAN Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 DAESAN Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 ABLE FORGE

7.21.1 ABLE FORGE Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 ABLE FORGE Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 ABLE FORGE Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 ABLE FORGE Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Endo Kogyo

7.22.1 Endo Kogyo Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Endo Kogyo Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Endo Kogyo Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Endo Kogyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 Quincy Mine

7.23.1 Quincy Mine Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Quincy Mine Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 Quincy Mine Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Quincy Mine Main Business and Markets Served

7.24 Citichl Heavy Industries

7.24.1 Citichl Heavy Industries Mine Hoists Production Sites and Area Served

7.24.2 Citichl Heavy Industries Mine Hoists Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.24.3 Citichl Heavy Industries Mine Hoists Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.24.4 Citichl Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

8 Mine Hoists Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mine Hoists Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mine Hoists

8.4 Mine Hoists Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Mine Hoists Distributors List

9.3 Mine Hoists Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mine Hoists (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mine Hoists (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Mine Hoists (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Mine Hoists Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Mine Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Mine Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Mine Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Mine Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Mine Hoists

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Mine Hoists by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Mine Hoists by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Mine Hoists by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Mine Hoists

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mine Hoists by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mine Hoists by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Mine Hoists by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Mine Hoists by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”