AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Free Catalogue maker Software'market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

FlipHTML5 (China)

Flip builder (China)

Pepperi (United States)

Softland (India)

Flipping book (United States)

3D issue (Ireland)

Issuu (United States)

Flow paper (United States)

Yudu (United Kingdom)

Flipsnack (United States)

Catalog maker software helps in creating, distributing, tracking, and monetizing the catalogs for textile, furniture, craft, jewelry, apparel, bags and many more. These are viewed by customers to compare prices, and view the product image. Also, it allows the businesses to conveniently showcase their products. In addition to this, it helps to interact with customers without visiting the places. It provides various features such as editor, collaboration and online chat. These features and advantages are propelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Platform (Android, IOS, Linux, Windows), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Features (Turn on/off catalog, Paperless order creation, B2B web portal, Product variants, Custom branding, Others), Industry vertical (BFSI, Travel and hospitality, Media and entertainment, Retail and e commerce, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Technological Advancements in IT Systems to Fulfill The Demand

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Initiatives to Digital Transformation by Retail and E-Commerce

Rising Need of Improved Marketing and Selling of Product

Challenges that Market May Face:Unavailability of Standardized Catalog Format among Enterprises

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

