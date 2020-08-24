AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘High Purity Aluminium’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Alcoa Corporation (United States)

Sasol Ltd (South Africa)

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company Ltd. (Japan)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Altech Chemicals Ltd. (Australia)

Orbite Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Xuancheng Jingrui New Material Co., Ltd. (China)

Zibo Honghe Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Baikowski SAS. (France)

Showa Denko KK (SDK) (Japan)

High purity Aluminum is widely used in industries engaged in the manufacturing of semiconductors, light-emitting diode (LED), electrolytic capacitor foils, and LCD displays, electronic storage systems, and photovoltaic cells. The performance and price of high-purity aluminum oxide vary, depending upon its degree of purity.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Aluminium Foil, Aluminium Sheet, Aluminium Plate, Aluminium Pellet, Other), Application (Semiconductor, Diode, Display, Capacitor, Others), Technology (Hydrolysis, Hydrochloric Acid Leaching)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Use of Aluminous Clay Resources to Produce High-Purity Alumina



Favorable Policy Environmental and Governmental Support

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncrease in Demand for High Purity Alumina from the LED Industry

Growing Demand in Various End-User Industries

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

