AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Mobile Accelerator’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Akamai Technologies Inc. (United States)

Juniper Networks Inc. (United States)

Flash Networks Inc. (United States)

Nokia (Finland)

Flash Networks Inc. (United States)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (United States)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

F5 Networks Inc. (United States)

Riverbed Technologies Inc. (United States)

Rockstart Inc. (Netherlands)

Mobile Acceleration aims at optimizing and accelerating the web, network, content, and mobile applications, so as to boost business strength and user quality of expertise (QoE). The technology helps network suppliers to beat issues like latency, round trip time (RTT) and improves availability, scalability, and performance, thereby minimizing complexity for mobile users. Increase within the worldwide data consumption, combined with the escalating need for mobility has led to the migration of desktop users to mobile-based platforms.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Content/Web Applications, Content Delivery Network Acceleration, WAN Optimization, Mobile Application Accelerator, Device/User End Acceleration, Others), Application (Gaming Applications, M-Commerce Applications, Location-based Service Applications, Social Networking Applications, Music and Messaging Applications, Others), Device (Mobiles, Tablets, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Mobile Traffic and Mobile Marketing Trends

Need for Reduction of Costs

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

On 5 Sept 2018, Juniper Networks has announced it has expanded its 18-year partnership with Ericsson, a global leader in mobile networks, to provide a complete end-to-end 5G solution leveraging each companyâ€™s complementary portfolios. Together, both the companies are now offering service providers a complete 5G transport network solution with a single pane of glass visibility to manage the new requirements of next-generation mobile service delivery.

