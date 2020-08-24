AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Parcel Delivery Terminal’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Automated parcel delivery terminal also known as automated lockers, is a system that allows people to parcel owners to receive or return that parcel according to their convince 24/7. These have separate units installed in busy places such as railway stations, airports, grocery stores, shopping malls, and others. The introduction of the automotive parcel delivery terminal was introduced due to inadequate results of conventional ways to parcel, even in bad condition weather and in the unavailability of proper transportation. The automotive parcel delivery terminal works all day and without any human intervention.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Ownership (Retailers, Shipping/Logistic Companies, Government Organizations, Others), Deployment Type (Outdoor Terminal, Indoor Terminal)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Rapid Penetration of E-commerce

Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowing Demand for Better Modes of Delivering the Parcel to Consumers

Demand From Cross Border Delivery

Increasing Demand for Automotive Parcel Delivery Terminal Owing To Advantages Associated With It As of Parcel Delivery Over Conventional Parcel Delivery Especially in Extreme Weather Conditions And Holidays

Challenges that Market May Face:The Failures of Convention Parcel Delivery System

Reduced the Human Arbitration in the System and Has Raised the Questions about the Safety of the Parcel in Absence of Any Human Authority

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

