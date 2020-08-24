“
Los Angeles, United State,- This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Pangasius market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Pangasius market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Pangasius market. The authors of the report segment the global Pangasius market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global Pangasius market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Pangasius market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Pangasius market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Pangasius market.
Major Players Cited in the Report
, Iglo Group, Marine Harvest, High Liner Foods, Thai Union Frozen Products, Leroy Seafood Group, Dong Won Fisheries, Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading, Findus Group, Empresas Aquachile, Hansung Enterprise, Faroe Seafood, Labeyrie Fine Foods, Mogster Group, Kverva, Sajo Industries, Surapon Foods, Tassal Group, Stolt Sea Farm
Global Pangasius Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Pangasius market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Pangasius market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Pangasius market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Pangasius market.
Global Pangasius Market by Product
Sugar Cane Source, Sugar Beets Source
Global Pangasius Market by Application
Food, Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Other
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Pangasius market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Pangasius market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Pangasius market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pangasius Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Pangasius Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Pangasius Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Fresh Whole Fish
1.4.3 Frozen Whole Fish
1.4.4 Fresh Fillet
1.4.5 Frozen Fillet
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pangasius Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food
1.5.3 Dietary Supplement
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pangasius Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Pangasius Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Pangasius Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Pangasius, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Pangasius Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Pangasius Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Pangasius Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Pangasius Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Pangasius Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Pangasius Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Pangasius Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Pangasius Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Pangasius Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Pangasius Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Pangasius Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Pangasius Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Pangasius Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Pangasius Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pangasius Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Pangasius Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Pangasius Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Pangasius Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Pangasius Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Pangasius Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pangasius Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Pangasius Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Pangasius Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Pangasius Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Pangasius Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Pangasius Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Pangasius Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Pangasius Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Pangasius Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Pangasius Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Pangasius Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Pangasius Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Pangasius Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Pangasius Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Pangasius Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Pangasius Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Pangasius Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Pangasius Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Pangasius Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Pangasius Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Pangasius Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Pangasius Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Pangasius Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Pangasius Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Pangasius Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Pangasius Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Pangasius Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Pangasius Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Pangasius Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Pangasius Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Pangasius Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Pangasius Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Pangasius Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Pangasius Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Pangasius Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Pangasius Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Pangasius Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Pangasius Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Pangasius Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Pangasius Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Pangasius Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Pangasius Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Pangasius Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Pangasius Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Pangasius Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Pangasius Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Pangasius Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Pangasius Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Pangasius Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Pangasius Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Pangasius Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pangasius Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pangasius Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Pangasius Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Pangasius Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Pangasius Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Pangasius Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Pangasius Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Pangasius Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pangasius Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pangasius Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Iglo Group
12.1.1 Iglo Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 Iglo Group Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Iglo Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Iglo Group Pangasius Products Offered
12.1.5 Iglo Group Recent Development
12.2 Marine Harvest
12.2.1 Marine Harvest Corporation Information
12.2.2 Marine Harvest Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Marine Harvest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Marine Harvest Pangasius Products Offered
12.2.5 Marine Harvest Recent Development
12.3 High Liner Foods
12.3.1 High Liner Foods Corporation Information
12.3.2 High Liner Foods Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 High Liner Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 High Liner Foods Pangasius Products Offered
12.3.5 High Liner Foods Recent Development
12.4 Thai Union Frozen Products
12.4.1 Thai Union Frozen Products Corporation Information
12.4.2 Thai Union Frozen Products Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Thai Union Frozen Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Thai Union Frozen Products Pangasius Products Offered
12.4.5 Thai Union Frozen Products Recent Development
12.5 Leroy Seafood Group
12.5.1 Leroy Seafood Group Corporation Information
12.5.2 Leroy Seafood Group Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Leroy Seafood Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Leroy Seafood Group Pangasius Products Offered
12.5.5 Leroy Seafood Group Recent Development
12.6 Dong Won Fisheries
12.6.1 Dong Won Fisheries Corporation Information
12.6.2 Dong Won Fisheries Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Dong Won Fisheries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Dong Won Fisheries Pangasius Products Offered
12.6.5 Dong Won Fisheries Recent Development
12.7 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading
12.7.1 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Corporation Information
12.7.2 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Pangasius Products Offered
12.7.5 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Recent Development
12.8 Findus Group
12.8.1 Findus Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Findus Group Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Findus Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Findus Group Pangasius Products Offered
12.8.5 Findus Group Recent Development
12.9 Empresas Aquachile
12.9.1 Empresas Aquachile Corporation Information
12.9.2 Empresas Aquachile Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Empresas Aquachile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Empresas Aquachile Pangasius Products Offered
12.9.5 Empresas Aquachile Recent Development
12.10 Hansung Enterprise
12.10.1 Hansung Enterprise Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hansung Enterprise Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hansung Enterprise Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Hansung Enterprise Pangasius Products Offered
12.10.5 Hansung Enterprise Recent Development
12.12 Labeyrie Fine Foods
12.12.1 Labeyrie Fine Foods Corporation Information
12.12.2 Labeyrie Fine Foods Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Labeyrie Fine Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Labeyrie Fine Foods Products Offered
12.12.5 Labeyrie Fine Foods Recent Development
12.13 Mogster Group
12.13.1 Mogster Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Mogster Group Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Mogster Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Mogster Group Products Offered
12.13.5 Mogster Group Recent Development
12.14 Kverva
12.14.1 Kverva Corporation Information
12.14.2 Kverva Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Kverva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Kverva Products Offered
12.14.5 Kverva Recent Development
12.15 Sajo Industries
12.15.1 Sajo Industries Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sajo Industries Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Sajo Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Sajo Industries Products Offered
12.15.5 Sajo Industries Recent Development
12.16 Surapon Foods
12.16.1 Surapon Foods Corporation Information
12.16.2 Surapon Foods Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Surapon Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Surapon Foods Products Offered
12.16.5 Surapon Foods Recent Development
12.17 Tassal Group
12.17.1 Tassal Group Corporation Information
12.17.2 Tassal Group Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Tassal Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Tassal Group Products Offered
12.17.5 Tassal Group Recent Development
12.18 Stolt Sea Farm
12.18.1 Stolt Sea Farm Corporation Information
12.18.2 Stolt Sea Farm Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Stolt Sea Farm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Stolt Sea Farm Products Offered
12.18.5 Stolt Sea Farm Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pangasius Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Pangasius Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
