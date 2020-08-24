Global Batten disease treatment market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and rising need for the better treatment methods increasing healthcare expenditure.

Global Batten Disease Treatment Market By Types (Congenital NCL, Infantile NCL, Late Infantile NCL and Adult NCL), Drugs (Cerliponase Alfa, Valproic Scid and Levetiracetam), Therapy (Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy), Treatment (Medication and Supportive Care), Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Batten disease is a rare autosomal recessive genetic disorder which mainly affects the nervous system patient. It is also known as neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (NCLs). Batten disease occurs due to the deposition of fatty substance called lipopigments in the body’s tissues. Batten disease is one of the most common lysosomal storage disorders. The symptoms include worsening vision, clumsiness, atrophy of brain tissues among others.

According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the prevalence of juvenile CLN disease is equal in males and females. In the U.S the occurrence of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses is approximately three in 100,000 births and one in 25,000 infants in northern Europe.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the market growth

Increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D is boosting the market growth

Rising need for the better treatment methods is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing global healthcare expenditure is also enhancing this market growth

Market Restraints

Only one drug is approved for Batten disease which is hampering the market growth

High cost of treatment is another factor hampering this market growth

Lack of availability of essential services in remote areas is hindering the market growth

Insufficient number of healthcare professional for physical therapy will also impede the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, Abeona Therapeutics Inc received the U.S FDA Fast Track designation for ABO-202, one-time gene therapy for the treatment of children with infantile Batten disease. This designation by the U.S FDA is granted to accelerate the review of new compounds that have potential to fulfill the unmet medical needs

In August 2018, Regenxbio Inc announces the pipeline expansion with RGX-181 treating late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) disease caused by mutation in the tripeptidyl peptidase 1 (TPP1) gene. The current treatment includes palliative care or enzyme replacement therapy where the TPP1 gene is administered into the lateral ventricles. The company submits this drug to the U.S Food and Drug Administration launching a new innovative drug in the market for batten disease treatment

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key market players in the Batten disease treatment market are Pfizer Inc, Polaryx, Abeona Therapeutics Inc, Evotec SE, Spark Therapeutics, Inc, Regenxbio Inc, BioMarin, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, STEMCELL Technologies Inc, Neurogene Inc among others.

