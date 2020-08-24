Global automated liquid handling market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1291.15 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding the handling of liquids by manual labor resulting in greater errors in research studies.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Market By Type (Multipurpose Workstation, Pipetting Workstation, Specialized Liquid Handler, Standalone Workstation, Individual Benchtop Workstations, Workstation Module, Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Multi-Instrument, Reagents & Consumables, Others), Modality (Disposable Tips, Fixed Tips), Procedure (Serial Dilution, Plate Reformatting, Plate Replication, PCR Setup, High-Throughput Screening, Cell Culture, Whole Genome Amplification, Array Printing, Others), Application (Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research, Cancer & Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, Others), End-User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, CROs, Academic & Government Research Institutes), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Automated liquid handling can be defined as the application of various instruments, robots, material handling systems, technologies, software and other information. This method is used for disposing, handling and monitoring the utilization of specific liquids, reagents in a particular research study. The combination of instruments, software, robots and various other technologies work in collaboration to dispense the pre-determined liquids for the research study being conducted.

Market Drivers

Increasing advancements and innovations in the market is expected to drive the growth

Lack of technically skilled professionals who can provide proper liquid handling skills is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of new and constantly improving systems is expected to boost the adoption rate

Market Restraints

Presence of stringent regulations regarding the budget availability in various laboratory & institutes is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Complications in the operating of the overall system is expected to restrict its adoption rate

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Zymo Research and Hamilton Company announced the establishment of collaboration between the two companies for the automation of equipment and solutions for conducting “Epigenetics” research. The two have already been in partnership for the development of methods for RNA and DNA extraction solutions as well as RNA isolation being utilized on Hamilton’s liquid handling workstations. The resulting methods will be released for academic, biopharma and diagnostics applications.

In January 2015, Ginolis announced that they had agreed to acquire JOT Automation’s “Life Sciences Division”, strengthening Ginolis’ life science division. This acquisition will help both the companies in providing more focused solutions to their customers, enabling them to better enhance their capabilities of their core business operations. This acquisition will also result in better relationship and partnerships between the two organizations resulting in better future operations.

Global automated liquid handling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated liquid handling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated liquid handling market are Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Aurora Biomed Inc.; AUTOGEN INC.; Beckman Coulter, Inc; BioTek Instruments, Inc.; Analytik Jena AG; TTP Labtech; Corning Incorporated; Eppendorf AG; Illumina, Inc.; Formulatrix; Gilson Incorporated; Hamilton Company; Active Motif, Inc.; Diagenode s.a.; Hudson Robotics; DISPENDIX; Lonza; PerkinElmer Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; QIAGEN; Tecan Trading AG; METTLER TOLEDO; AlphaHelix Technologies AB and Biofluidix GmbH.

