Aug- 2020 (GLOBAL NEWS) — Data Bridge Market Research published a new report, titled, “Broadcast Equipment Market Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast.”

Global broadcast equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.30% in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for UHD transmission and content production.

The outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 all over the world has disturbed the economic and financial structures of the whole world. The world’s topmost economies such as the US, China, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and many others are on the verge of collapse. Our Analysts at Data Bridge Market Research has conducted a special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and industry experts from the various region to minutely understand the impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Broadcast Equipment Market along with tables and graphs related to various countries and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Global Broadcast Equipment Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Application (Radio, Television),

By Technology (Analog Broadcasting, Digital Broadcasting),

By Product (Dish Antennas, Amplifiers, Switches, Video Servers, Encoders, Transmitters & Repeaters, Modulators, Others)

Global Broadcast Equipment Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report “Cisco Systems Inc., Harmonic, Inc, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Evertz., Clyde Broadcast, Sencore., Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment & Transmitters, ACORDE Technologies S.A., AVL Technologies, ETL Systems Ltd, Global Invacom, ARRIS International Limited., Grass Valley Canada., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tectronics, Silicon Laboratories., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., AnaCom, Inc., Wellav Technologies Ltd., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Broadcast RF, DATUM SYSTEMS, Newtec among others.”

List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

Surging preference for UHD content production and transmission, is driving the market growth

Increasing investments in high-speed broadband infrastructure, is helping the growth of the market

Shifting trend from hardware to software oriented systems, is flourishing the market growth

Surging need for media files over internet, drives the market growth

Direct supply to customers through OTT services, helps the market to grow

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand for smartphones, hinders the market growth

Strict rules and regulations of federal communications commission, hampers the market growth

Unable to provide UHD or 4K streaming due to limited bandwidth, acts as market restraint

To comprehend Global Broadcast Equipment Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Broadcast Equipment Market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., collaborated with Hunan Broadcasting System to joint launch the Media Fabric. It is an advanced IP-based 4K production and broadcasting solution. The solution works on the inventive clean switch technology and it adopts Spine/Leaf architecture which can support northbound interface and also allows 4K/8K UHD video content development of broadcasting systems. The launch had brought an innovation in the scenario-based solutions for the broadcasting and TV industry.

In September 2018, Ross Video had launched Ultritouch which is a system-wide hardware control and monitoring panel. It is designed and manufactured to enable the operator’s ease of move and control between applications and products by sustaining the speed of the equipment they are monitoring. This launch had provided a great user experience by delivering the smooth operations.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Broadcast Equipment Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Broadcast Equipment Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Broadcast Equipment Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

