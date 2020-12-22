An Intricate Design: Frederique Constant Watches For Watch Enthusiasts

If you’re on the market for a luxury watch that doesn’t necessarily exceed standard prices, then a Frederique Constant may just be what you need. The company was founded in 1988 by Peter Stas and Aletta Stas-Bax, making the brand relatively new compared to its competitors. However, their watches are of the highest quality materials and craftsmanship.

The company has started making moves in the industry because, despite their Swiss watchmaking roots, the company has been recently acquired by Citizens Holding of Tokyo, Japan. Their products will undoubtedly evolve due to the new owner because Japanese movements are the best in the world. Here are some of the best recommendations in 2020 so far.

Heart Beat Automatic White Dial Diamond Ladies Watch

The Heart Beat model is one of the most expensive items on this list, and that is with good reason as upon taking a glimpse at this watch, you are greeted with a dazzling display of diamonds all over the moving parts of the face. The silver bezels of the case complement the stunning white dial adorned with precious jewels seamlessly, and the black leather strap is subtle but tasteful.

This watch is impressive, even for a Frederique Constant watch, making it one of the more desirable creations that the company has released. The case has a 34mm diameter, which adds to that level of slender elegance that can’t be found in other brands. A transparent back houses the Caliber FC-310, and the power reserve is 38 hours. Water-resistance sits at a comfortable 60 meters.

Runabout Automatic Silver Dial Men’s Watch

The beautiful Runabout Automatic in Silver Dial is a refreshing addition to the men’s collection. It sets itself apart with a design language that takes from its counterparts in the ladies’ watch series. An exquisite brown leather strap is a perfect combination with the rose gold case and the effortless contrast of the silver dial.

The fixed gold-plated bezel is also a great partner to the near edge-less skeletal hand configuration. The hours and minute subdials have a layout that sits in the top and bottom of the watch face for a minimalist effect. The automatic movement inside has a 46-hour power reserve, which is plentiful given the wear that the timepiece will see.

Water-resistance is rated at 50 meters, so even though this watch is simply stunning and alluring whenever worn, it is not meant for outdoor use in extreme environments. The 42mm diameter case is perfect for all hand sizes; one would even mistake the Runabout Automatic for a ladies’ watch due to its quaint design.

Slimline Quartz Black Dial Diamond Bezel And Indexes Ladies Watch

The Slimline series is a collection of sleek timepieces that Frederique Constant makes for the ladies’ watch market. The Slimline Quartz Black Dial is a fantastic refresh from the previous Slimline models. The feeling of depth from looking at this watch is unmistakable as the black dial complements the black satin strap. The subtle diamond layout on the bezel is also stunning to look at.

The indexes are pronounced with an inlay of diamonds that add to the luxury and elegance level typical for a luxury watch at this price point. The watch’s 37mm diameter will fit most hand sizes, and anyone wearing this to a gathering will surely stand out in the crowd. The watch has modest water-resistance of only 30 meters, but that’s a bonus considering this isn’t meant for water activities.

Slimline Automatic Navy Blue Dial Men’s Watch

The next watch is yet another model from the Slimline series but one that is for the gentlemen. Several small details exude minimalism to the highest degree, but you can see that the watch offers more than meets the eye upon closer inspection. The sleek leather strap holds the gold-plated case, and the ultra-thin minute and hour hands are also finished in gold.

The case’s 42mm diameter is undoubtedly attractive for many consumers as it sits right at the sweet spot. A caliber FC-710 is featured along with a 42-hour power reserve, which is generally what you would expect for a luxury dress watch. Water-resistance is rated at 30 meters making the watch quite unsafe for outdoor water activities, but buyers of the watch already know its best-worn events.

Takeaway

There remains a lengthy conversation about how the watch industry has evolved throughout the years, but as enthusiasts, horologists, and even amateur fans would say, time is the only constant in this world. The world has yet to see what Frederique Constant’s best inventions are, and moving towards a new year will enlighten all of us.