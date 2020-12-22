Unique timepieces you can get exclusively at Gucci

Look around and try to observe the accessories worn by people. Most of it is in gold, silver, or, more recently, rose gold. You can also see some wearing things in the leather of colors black, dark brown or coffee brown, etc. But are accessories, especially timepieces, just limited to the basics mostly put out by brands in the market?

If you are also tired of the basics and want to go outside the box when it comes to wristwatches, then you have come to the perfect place. Gone are the days when things are more beautiful when simple. In this modern age, making a statement is about going all out. We will introduce a brand that will help you make a statement.

Getting to know the famous luxury brand Gucci

Gucci is among the most famous luxury brands that every person wants to get their hands on. It needs no introduction because it has already made a name for itself in the fashion industry that has consistently made an appearance in mainstream media. They are also known for their uniquely designed timepieces under Gucci Watch Men and women.

Gucci is an Italian brand that has taken the world by storm. The term Gucci is almost always interchanged with the words class, sophistication, and luxury. Gucci’s main label is its unique identity. It ensures that all its pieces are outstanding in terms of style and quality. You see Gucci stuff, and you will immediately recognize it is from the brand.

The brand’s unique sense of style is also echoed in the timepieces that they release. Sure, they have basic models like some from the G-Timeless series, which are options for people who prefer to keep it lowkey. But they also have models that are statement pieces. It can surely turn heads and make good impressions. Below are the following:

Gucci Vintage Web watch 35mm Quartz Green Dial Unisex Watch (YA143403)

First on the list is this bad boy from the Vintage Web series. You cannot make a list of unique timepieces of Gucci without this model. Instead of a stainless steel or leather strap, it has a bangle colored in the iconic Gucci style red and green. In contrast to its thin bangle is a 35mm round Resin case with the same color as the strap.

The crown is in the gold color to match the gold barrier that separates the vast case and the small mother of pearl dial. The Yellow Gold-tone hands are also in gold color. To complement its extravagant exterior, the dial is almost empty with only the arrows on the center and the brand name above it, no indexes, sub-dials, or windows.

Gucci Sync XL Quartz Blue Dial Men’s Watch (YA137112)

This baby is from the Sync series. Gucci surprises us when it decided to pair the iconic Gucci red color with bright blue, manifested on the rubber strap of this watch. The lug that connects the strap and the case is thick and massive. The Resin case is in the same bright blue color complemented by its silver crown and hands.

To separate the case and the dial is a sky blue border. Within the 45mm dial is a dark blue circle which contains the white indexes. On the center are three hands, the two in silver-tone while the other one is red with a Gucci logo in it. The brand name, as usual, is written on top and across it, on the bottom is a date window.

Gucci Le Marché Des Merveilles with Tiger Motif Men’s Watch (YA126495)

Gucci is known for its embroideries, and it is manifested in this watch. This watch does not come in a quirky design like the firsts mentioned, but its color and details are undoubtedly one of a kind. Its strap made with Nylon is in the two-toned shade of Blue and Red with the text written in the middle. It has a silver buckle to match its silver lug, crown, and 38mm case.

The party is in the dial, which is in the same dark blue color as the strap, and a thick red line on the center where a tiger embroidery is placed. The tiger is the highlight. Its bright yellow color stands out from the deep red and blue tones. To emphasize the tiger, the dial is empty with no index markers, only the silver-tone hands.

Gucci G-Timeless Quartz Brown/Red/Blue Dial Men’s Watch (YA1264078)

While known for its basics, the G-Timeless series also has options for those who want to go extra. This timepiece is one of the models on the extra side of the G-Timeless series. It has a 4-tone colored leather strap in caramel brown, red, blue, and white. It is complemented by a beautiful silver-tone buckle, 38mm case, and crown.

The dial adopts the color of the strap. The stick indexes are in silver tone to match the exterior’s whole aesthetic and the silver-tone sword-shaped hands. On the top part of the watch are the brand name and the iconic Gucci fly logo. To compensate for the over-the-top tones in the rest of the watch, they decided to go minimal with the details on the dial.

Takeaway

We all have experienced an awkward situation where you have the same accessory as a person. If it is something you want to deliberately avoid, deviating from the basics is the way to go. Gucci is such an iconic brand that is especially fitting for souls who love to go with the deviance. The looks plus the quality and of course, the brand will surely leave you in awe.