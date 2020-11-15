Top 3 Budget-Friendly Luxury Watches To Look Out For

Luxury watches have always been deemed as the most elegant and most expensive wristwatches that one could buy. But that’s not still the case. Since there are people who cannot afford them, there have been many luxury watches in the market right now that are affordable, budget-friendly, and will not make a hole in your pockets.

Hundreds of them are already purchasable in the market. Wherever you may be, there will always be a budget-friendly luxury watch within your reach. This means you won’t need to worry about not being able to purchase them. But before you do, be sure to check these luxury watches that will not be more than $15,000 in price.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42 Chronograph Stainless Steel Silver Panda Watch

Let’s start with the fashion brand Girard Perregaux. They have a luxury watch that will fit your budget and, at the same time, having one of the best designs there is. And that is the Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42 Chronograph Stainless Steel Silver Panda Watch. With an estimated amount of $10,000 up to $12,000 only, this is a great catch!

The Laureato 42 Chronograph Stainless Steel Silver Panda Watch is part of the laureate series made by Girard Perregaux that has a stunning and one of a kind appearance. It is made with stainless steel material, it is fully automatic, and the best part is that it is an analog type watch with a stick/dot indexes and a silver-colored finish that truly stands out.

HUBLOT Big Bang Unico Titanium 42mm Automatic Black Dial Men’s Watch

Another budget-friendly watch with a fantastic design and features is the HUBLOT Big Bang Unico Titanium 42mm Automatic Black Dial Men’s Watch. It is made with a pure titanium material and has a water resistance feature of up to 100 meters in-depth, and rubber made strap will provide a great deal of comfort to the wearer.

This wristwatch also features a black colored dial with a luminescence finish and an Arabic numeral index. It also has luminous silver-tone hands with a fully automatic movement type. But the best part of it is that it has a transparent round-shaped case made with a pure sapphire crystal that will take your breath away, and it is affordable.

ROLEX Explorer II Automatic Black Dial Stainless Steel Oyster Bracelet Men’s Watch

Finally, a masterpiece made by one of the most popular brands in the watchmaking industry, the ROLEX Explorer II Automatic Black Dial Stainless Steel Oyster Bracelet Men’s Watch is truly a sight to behold. Made with a stainless steel material for its case and its band, it will match any outfit that you may have. This timepiece will surely make your day.

This explorer has a luminescence finish and luminous hands that make sure that it is readable even in the darkest places. As the name indicates, this timepiece is made for explorers and adventurous people out there. The Explorer II is truly a must-have watch due to all the features that it is equipped with and an elegant design at a low price.

Takeaway

There are hundreds of other luxury watches that will match your lifestyle and have a very affordable price at the same time. These are just a mere fraction of them. All timepieces stated above are considered one of the best in this field due to the features, designs, and everything else embedded in them.

These will be an incredible addition to your collection if you are an enthusiast who has already collected many others. If you are still starting to be a collector, these will be a great start. Be sure to check them all out. You will not regret purchasing them.