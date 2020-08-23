“

The [ Global Civil Architecture Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application ] report titled Global Civil Architecture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Civil Architecture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Civil Architecture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Civil Architecture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Civil Architecture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Civil Architecture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The Civil Architecture Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Civil Architecture market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Civil Architecture market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Civil Architecture market.

Leading Keyplayers of Civil Architecture Market are: Sandvik, AECOM, Jacobs, HOK, HDR, Saskura Engineering, Shanghai Construction Group, CSCEC, Cnqc, China Ippr International Engineering, Vinci, Bouygues

Civil architecture refers to non-productive residential buildings and public buildings, which are composed of several indoor spaces of different sizes; Market Analysis and Insights: Global Civil Architecture Market The research report studies the Civil Architecture market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Civil Architecture market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Global Civil Architecture Scope and Segment The global Civil Architecture market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Civil Architecture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. by Type, the market is primarily split into Residential Building Public Building by Application, this report covers the following segments Residential Office Entertainment Other Global Civil Architecture market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are: North America United States Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Mexico Brazil Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. The Civil Architecture key players in this market include: Sandvik AECOM Jacobs HOK HDR Saskura Engineering Shanghai Construction Group CSCEC Cnqc China Ippr International Engineering Vinci Bouygues

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the Civil Architecture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Civil Architecture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Civil Architecture market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Civil Architecture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Civil Architecture market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Civil Architecture

1.1 Civil Architecture Market Overview

1.1.1 Civil Architecture Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Civil Architecture Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Civil Architecture Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Civil Architecture Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Civil Architecture Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Civil Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Civil Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Civil Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Civil Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Civil Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Civil Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Civil Architecture Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Civil Architecture Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Civil Architecture Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Civil Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Residential Building

2.5 Public Building 3 Civil Architecture Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Civil Architecture Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Civil Architecture Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Civil Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Residential

3.5 Office

3.6 Entertainment

3.7 Other 4 Global Civil Architecture Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Civil Architecture Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Civil Architecture as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Civil Architecture Market

4.4 Global Top Players Civil Architecture Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Civil Architecture Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Civil Architecture Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Sandvik

5.1.1 Sandvik Profile

5.1.2 Sandvik Main Business

5.1.3 Sandvik Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Sandvik Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Sandvik Recent Developments

5.2 AECOM

5.2.1 AECOM Profile

5.2.2 AECOM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 AECOM Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AECOM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 AECOM Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Jacobs

5.5.1 Jacobs Profile

5.3.2 Jacobs Main Business

5.3.3 Jacobs Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Jacobs Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 HOK Recent Developments

5.4 HOK

5.4.1 HOK Profile

5.4.2 HOK Main Business

5.4.3 HOK Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 HOK Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 HOK Recent Developments

5.5 HDR

5.5.1 HDR Profile

5.5.2 HDR Main Business

5.5.3 HDR Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 HDR Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 HDR Recent Developments

5.6 Saskura Engineering

5.6.1 Saskura Engineering Profile

5.6.2 Saskura Engineering Main Business

5.6.3 Saskura Engineering Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Saskura Engineering Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Saskura Engineering Recent Developments

5.7 Shanghai Construction Group

5.7.1 Shanghai Construction Group Profile

5.7.2 Shanghai Construction Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Shanghai Construction Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Shanghai Construction Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Shanghai Construction Group Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 CSCEC

5.8.1 CSCEC Profile

5.8.2 CSCEC Main Business

5.8.3 CSCEC Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 CSCEC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 CSCEC Recent Developments

5.9 Cnqc

5.9.1 Cnqc Profile

5.9.2 Cnqc Main Business

5.9.3 Cnqc Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Cnqc Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Cnqc Recent Developments

5.10 China Ippr International Engineering

5.10.1 China Ippr International Engineering Profile

5.10.2 China Ippr International Engineering Main Business

5.10.3 China Ippr International Engineering Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 China Ippr International Engineering Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 China Ippr International Engineering Recent Developments

5.11 Vinci

5.11.1 Vinci Profile

5.11.2 Vinci Main Business

5.11.3 Vinci Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Vinci Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Vinci Recent Developments

5.12 Bouygues

5.12.1 Bouygues Profile

5.12.2 Bouygues Main Business

5.12.3 Bouygues Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Bouygues Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Bouygues Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Civil Architecture Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Civil Architecture Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Civil Architecture Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Civil Architecture Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Civil Architecture Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Civil Architecture Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”