Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Vehicle Digital Key Market 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Vehicle Digital Key market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Vehicle Digital Key market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Vehicle Digital Key market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Vehicle Digital Key market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Vehicle Digital Key market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Vehicle Digital Key market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Vehicle Digital Key market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Players

The vehicle digital key market, currently, is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments being made by established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the vehicle digital key market are Gemalto, Ericsson, Volvo, Continental Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, BMW, Samsung Group, Volkswagen, Daimler and others.

These companies are constantly evolving their portfolios with newer technological developments and upgrades. For instance, BMW recently announced a digital key service that can lock and unlock BMW cars with a smartphone. The service, which will start in July, can only be used by users of Samsung smartphones with NFC (near field communication) functions.

In December 2017, Continental helped AVIS’ rental car services with the Vehicle Digital key. This partnership demonstrated the growing demand for innovative solutions for seamless mobility services.

Vehicle Digital Key Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the vehicle digital key market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the Europe and South Asia vehicle digital key markets are expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the presence of many local vendors in the region. Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global vehicle digital key market because of high demand from the high disposable income group and also the adoption of these vehicle digital key from the upper middle class population in these region. Europe and South Asia is expected to be followed by North America during the forecast period owing to increased spending on research for the vehicle digital keys.

Regional analysis for Vehicle Digital Key Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market

Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The Vehicle Digital Key market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

