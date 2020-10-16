OGF Slick – young rapper, musician, and artist

OGF Slick is a young rapper, musician, and artist. Along with being in the music and hip hop industry, he is also a clothing designer at a very young age. His passion is the biggest motivation for all his hustle whether it is about making the rap videos or working with his clothing brand. He likes to be extraordinary and different from others. That’s why the clothing brand he owns is also called Gifted Misfit.

He has been working consistently on both the side (for his clothing brand and his rapping career). With that being said, he is releasing 6 song EP which goes by the name “Extraordinary Not Basic Nor Ordinary”. As the name says, he raps about his lifestyle here. It’s more like a combination of his personal life which includes his past and growing up. The lines motivate others to succeed.

The EP starts with him rapping about childhood (past) and showing the process of becoming one of the youngest entrepreneurs. The artists share his journey of how he became “extraordinary” from the very basic lifestyle. He also motivates all people of his age and older to not give up.

As he achieved decent titles at a very young age, he suggests all the hustlers out there to stay consistent on their dreams and follow their passion.

Like in most of his rap songs, he also mentions about the Only Genuine Family. Genuine love, support, and loyalty are what OGF loves a lot. Even his name implies Only Genuine Family (OGF). He suggests the listeners stay loyal and real to their friends and family.

OGF not only says things but also follows his words. The rap has a verse where he shares how he grew despite all the odds. Always be positive and continue the hard work even if no one is looking is the message he is trying to convey. The story he shares is surely motivating and inspires other people to share work hard for their dreams despite all the negativity around them. People not only love his rap because of motivating lines but also like it because he always keeps it real with their friends and family. He tells the people that even if the entire environment is negative and all the odds are against them, they can still change and bring the positivity in them as well as in the people around them.

Talking about his songs, he already released a couple of songs and this is a new song that he is going to release. He even collaborated with other rappers. The rapper started gaining popularity in the second song itself. Most people are his fans because of the unique style he has and the inspiring lines. Seeing that he achieved many things at a very young age, his generation can learn many things from him. He is even planning to expand the clothing brand soon. He is hustling in the clothing store and creating awesome music as well.