The global smart water bottle market is segmented into technology such as inbuilt smart water bottle and hardware smart water bottle. Among these segments, hardware smart water bottle segment is believed to capture the largest market in overall smart water bottle market by 2024. Additionally, hardware smart water bottle segment is riding on the back of swelled disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle of the consumers. Further, growing adoption of smart technology for healthcare purposes is also envisioned to flourish the growth of smart water bottle market across the globe.

Global Smart Water Bottle Market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global smart water bottle market is projected to reach at noteworthy revenue during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. The market of smart water bottle is expanding on the back of rising demand for advanced fitness and health device.

In terms of geography, North America region is anticipated to account for the largest market of smart water bottle by end of 2024 aided by U.S. Further, the growth of this region is attributed to increasing research and development activities in the field of smart water bottle coupled with presence of major key players such as Thermos L.L.C. in North America region.

Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region has been the most lucrative market of smart water bottle due to presence of emerging economies such as India and China.

Swelled disposable income

Rapid urbanization coupled with increase in per capita income across the globe has augmented the demand for advance healthcare and fitness device for monitoring. This factor is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of smart water bottle market. Furthermore, early adoption of new technology along with high purchasing power of the consumer in developed nations such as U.S. and others is one of key driver bolstering the market of smart water bottle.

Growing healthcare awareness

Increasing prevalence of disease and rising awareness towards health and fitness among the consumers is projected to escalate the demand for smart water bottle across the globe. In addition to this, technological advancement in fitness related products is also believed to elevate the demand for smart water bottle. Thus, these factors are expected to flourish the growth of smart water bottle market in near future.

On the contrary, high cost associated with smart water bottle is anticipated to hamper the growth of smart water bottle market over the forecast period. Moreover, limited battery life of smart water bottle is also restraining the growth of smart water bottle market.

The report titled “Smart Water Bottle Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global smart water bottle market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart water bottle market which includes company profiling: Adheretech Inc., Thermos L.L.C., Hidrate Inc., Spritz, Myhydrate, Kuvee, Sipppo, Trago, Hydrasmart and Ecomo Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global smart water bottle market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

