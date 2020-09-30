Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market to Witness Remarkable Growth Owing to Shifting Consumer Preferences towards More Advanced Irrigation Methods

Research Nester published a report titled “Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the sprinkler irrigation systems market in terms of market segmentation by type, by product, by crop type, by field size, by mobility, by application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.

Sprinkler irrigation is a technique of using irrigation water where the water is forced through a pipeline system and sprayed in the air for irrigating the soil such as rainfall. Sprinklers are available in a varied range of discharge capacities, which provides effective coverage from small to large fields and makes them adjustable to irrigable soils.

The sprinkler irrigation systems market is anticipated to notice an attainable high CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by type, product, crop type, field size, mobility, application, and region. Among product types, the center pivot sprinkler type segment is expected to hold the leading market share during the forecast period owing to the higher demand for center pivot sprinklers and usage as supplementary irrigation for rain-fed grain. Amongst product types, the lateral move sprinkler segment is estimated to grow at the utmost rate during the forecast period as a result of lower capital costs for lateral move systems compared to center pivots.

Regionally, the sprinkler irrigation systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

North America is expected to hold the leading market share during the forecast period owing to high farm revenue from the U.S. and Canada, major market players situated in the region, high rate of production, increasing exports, extensive usage of sprinkler irrigation systems.

European markets are estimated to witness growth owing to increasing awareness for modern irrigation systems, their widespread utilization, and allotment of huge land areas under sprinkler irrigation system

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace led by developing nations. This growth is majorly attributed to increasing government support through subsidies, policies, and schemes. Also, rising import & export situations, along with increasing water stress in the region, agro-climatic conditions, and a high proportion of available agricultural land in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The market in the Middle East and African regions are also expected to witness significant growth opportunities majorly due to strong government support policies.

Shift from traditional irrigation methods to technologically advanced irrigation systems to boost the global sprinkler irrigation systems market

On account of growing awareness related to the benefits of sprinkler irrigation among farmers over traditional methods, the global sprinkler irrigation systems market is expected to witness an upsurge in market growth. Owing to the disadvantages of traditional methods such as poor water-use efficiency, incompetency to irrigate uneven terrains, and uneven water distribution, technologically advanced methods are gaining momentum.

Additionally, growing demand for better yield & quality of crops, decrease in labor costs, ease of operations, increased government subsidy on the usage of sprinkler irrigation systems especially in agriculture-dominant countries, and launch of several favorable programs by government and non-government organizations to help farmers have contributed towards the market growth significantly.

However, high initial set-up and maintenance costs might act as a hindrance towards the overall market growth during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the sprinkler irrigation systems market which includes company profiling of Antelco, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (NSE: JISLJALEQS), Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd., EPC Industries Limited (Mahindra) (NSE: MAHEPC), Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Rivulis, Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), REINKE MANUFACTURING CO., INC. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the sprinkler irrigation systems market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

