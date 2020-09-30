United States (US) Power Rental Market To Expand With Rapidly Growing Energy & Uninterrupted Power Supply Needs By A CAGR of 5.98% Throughout 2020-2025

Research Nester has released a report titled “United States (US) Power Rental Market – Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

There is an increasing need for uninterrupted and reliable power supply in the United States so as to provide power backup in industrial buildings, data centers, and during emergencies. The rise in demand for power, especially from the commercial and industrial sectors in the nation, increase in natural calamities in the country in the form of hurricanes that hampers power usage, increasing demand for power rental services from the end user industries, such as construction and oil & gas industry and the aging grid infrastructure, such factors are significantly raising the need for the deployment of generators, which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the United States (US) power rental market.

The United States (US) power rental market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2025, owing to the growing power cuts on account of aging infrastructures, growing demand for power supply across the major end-user industries, including oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, construction, and related industries, and limited access to the power supply in the rural areas and remote locations in the U.S. The market, which registered a value of USD 8230.0 million in the year 2019, is anticipated to reach a value of USD 9900.69 million in the year 2025 and further gain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 2493.69 million during the forecast period.

The US power rental market is segmented by end use into oil & gas, construction, telecom, manufacturing, mining industry and others. Among these segments, the construction segment registered the largest market share of 32.61% in the year 2019 on account of the increasing requirement of adequate lighting services for running construction work without any interruptions, growing development in the construction industry and the increasing demand for diesel and natural gas generators in the railway construction business, roadways construction, building constructions, and others. The construction segment is further anticipated to grow by 1.4x and gain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 965.3 million during the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding regulation of carbon emissions by generators, backed by the increasing stringent government regulations by environmental agencies, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is anticipated to limit the growth of the United States power rental market during the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the United States (US) power rental market, which includes profiling of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), Atlas Copco Group (STO: ATCO-A), United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), APR Energy, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Briggs & Stratton Corporation (OTCMKTS: BGGSQ), Generac Power Systems, Inc. and Yamaha Corporation (TYO: 7951).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “United States (US) Power Rental Market – Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025”, analyses the overall United States (US) power rental industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the United States (US) power rental market in the near future.

