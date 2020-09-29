Smart Lighting Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global smart lighting market is expected to grow by 20.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $75.32 billion by 2030.

Highlighted with 102 tables and 90 figures, this 167-page report “Global Smart Lighting Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Lamp Type, Installation Type, Communication Technology, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart lighting market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart lighting market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Lamp Type, Installation Type, Communication Technology, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

• Lights and Luminaires

• Lighting Controls

Software

• Cloud-Based Software

• Local/Web-Based Software

Service by Type

• Smartphone Application

• Lighting as a Service (LaaS)

Service by Process

• Design and Engineering

• Installation

• Post-Installation

Based on Lamp Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• LED Lamps

• Fluorescent Lamps

• Compact Fluorescent Lamps

• High Intensity Discharge Lamps

• Other Lamp Types

Based on Installation Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• New Installation

• Retrofit Installation

Based on Communication Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Wired Technology

• Building Automation & Control Network (BACnet)

• Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

• Power Line Communication (PLC)

• Proprietary Control

• Power Over Ethernet

• Wired Hybrid Protocols

• Other Wired Technologies

Wireless Technology

• Enocean

• Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy

• Wi-Fi

• Zigbee

• Wireless Hybrid Protocols

• Other Wireless Technologies

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Indoor Lighting

• Outdoor Lighting

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Public Infrastructure

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Lamp Type, Communication Technology, Application, and End User over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart lighting market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Acuity Brands Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC.

General Electric

Cree, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Legrand

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Philips Lighting

SYSKA LED Lights

Zumtobel Group AG

