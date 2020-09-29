Fumed Silica Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2018 to 2028

Analysis of the Global Fumed Silica Market

A recent market research report on the Fumed Silica market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Fumed Silica market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Fumed Silica market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Fumed Silica market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Fumed Silica

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Fumed Silica market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Fumed Silica in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Fumed Silica Market

The presented report dissects the Fumed Silica market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

The fumed silica market report covers profiles of key participants to cover important aspects of competitive environment in the fumed silica market. Thorough and insightful information about market players, including key financials, and product portfolio, along with information about new technologies adopted and new product launches by market players, is covered in the fumed silica market report.

Market players featured in the report include Cabot Corp, Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, DowDuPont Inc., Tokuyama Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Orisil, Kemitura A/S, Chiefeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co., Ltd, Gelest Inc., and Henan Xunyu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Developments

A mounting number of players in the fumed silica market are eyeing the lucrative opportunities in the Chinese market for fumed silica, which is outpacing the growth of other regional markets.

Cabot Corp formed a joint venture with Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone Co., Ltd. increase fumed silica production in China. The companies have invested over US$ 60 million in the new fumed silica production capacity to establish a strong position in the rapidly expanding market for fumed silica in China. The Cobot Corp has also invested over US$ 80 million in its new fumed silica capacity in Kentucky, USA, which is adjacent to silicone monomers plant of Dow Corning, an American supplier of silicone products.

Another popular trend in the fumed silica market is that a majority of market players, such as Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Cabot Corp., have increased the prices of fumed silica due to a rise in raw materials and transportation prices.

Note: For full coverage of the competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Definition

Fumed silica is prepared through a chemical reaction that involved burning Silicon tetrachloride or tetrachlorosilane (SiCl 4 ) in hydrogen-oxygen flames, which ends in producing the smoke of SiO 2 . Fumed silica is also called pyrogenic silica and it is commonly used in a variety of industrial applications such as silicone rubber, paints & coating, adhesives, and unsaturated polyester resins.

About the Report

The Fact.MR study features insightful information about critical dynamics of the fumed silica market to help readers to fathom current growth parameters and future prospects of the fumed silica market. This study is a seamless presentation of unique insights on how the fumed silica market will grow during 2018-2028 along with the prediction of market growth in terms of market size (US$ million) and market volume (tons).

Segmentation

The information about the growth prospects of the fumed silica market is broadly segmented according to geographical regions, product types, and applications of fumed silica. Based on the growth parameters of the fumed silica market in various geographical regions, the growth prospects of the fumed silica market are segmented into seven regions – North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA), Europe, China, India, Japan, and South East Asia and Pacific.

According to product types of fumed silica, the fumed silica market is segmented into two categories – hydrophilic and hydrophobic. Based on the applications of fumed silica, growth prospects of the fumed silica market are segmented into five major applications – silicone rubber, paints & coatings, unsaturated polyester resins, adhesives & sealant, and healthcare & personal care.

Additional Questions Answered

Information presented in the Fact.MR report on fumed silica market can help market players to understand the growth prospects of the market. With the help of this information, market players can plan their upcoming business strategies, which can lead to them gain competitive advantages in the fumed silica market.

The report answers numerous market-related questions for market players, which can help them to make well-informed and critical decisions to strengthen their position in the fumed silica market in the upcoming years. Some of the important questions about the fumed silica market that are answered in the report are:

What impact do the statistics of the global chemical sales have on the growth of the fumed silica market?

What are the winning strategies of manufacturers in the fumed silica markets in developed regions?

Why are most market players preferring to invest in the European fumed silica market?

How will the political status quo in emerging economies impact growth of the fumed silica market?

Why are most companies shifting their focus away from hydrophilic fumed silica to hydrophobic fumed silica from?

Research Methodology

A holistic approach and unique methodology is followed while conducting a thorough research about the fumed silica market to conclude the growth prospects of the market during 2018-2028. Accurate conclusions about the future growth of the fumed silica market mentioned in the report are drawn by carrying out secondary and primary research on the current growth avenues in the fumed silica market.

Historical and recent data obtained at the end of the comprehensive secondary research about the fumed silica market is combined with the information gained through primary market research, which involves all the leading stakeholders, including manufacturers and distributors, in the fumed silica market.

Fact.MR ensures the reliability of all the conclusions and insights about the growth prospects of the fumed silica market mentioned in the report.

-> Request methodology of this Report.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Fumed Silica market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Fumed Silica market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Fumed Silica market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

