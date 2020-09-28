Portable Tools Market Future Trends Landscape 2018 to 2026

Assessment of the Global Portable Tools Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Portable Tools market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Portable Tools market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Portable Tools Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Portable Tools market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

Competitive Landscape

The portable tools landscape remains highly fragmented, with only a few market leaders accounting for significant revenue share. Considering the nature of the market, local players/regional players have a sizeable presence, especially in developing regions. Among the market leaders, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has nearly 6.5% to 7% market share from portable tools. Robert Bosch GmbH has nearly 4.7% to 5% revenue share from portable tools.

The competitive landscape section of the report includes information on market share by company, product strategy, business strategy, and go-to-market strategy, relative strength of markets across regions, including information on headquarters and major manufacturing locations.

Research Methodology

A thorough and comprehensive analysis was carried out to compile the research study on portable tools market. A combination of primary and secondary research methodologies, and data mining through our in-house proprietary tools is used to arrive at numbers and figures. In addition to these research methodology methods, information has also been sourced from corporate annual reports, product catalogs, SEC forms, and other company information.

The research report follows a systematic research approach that includes market profiling, formulation of discussion guides, development of list of respondents, data collection, data validation, analysis, and insights. The research methodology also includes identification of key opinion leaders, questionnaire design, and in-depth interviews. Our primary research sources include (but are not limited to) LinkedIn, Salesforce, Hoovers and OneSource. Secondary research is carried out through company websites, whitepapers, financial reports, and NMMA. The paid publications used for conducting research includes Factiva, GBI, Genios, Meltwater. We follow a three-step quality check procedure that involves triangulation of data, internal validation, and peer-review through independent thought leaders.

The growth projection of each segment and sub-segment is accurately represented in the report along with relevant figures, tables, and graphs.

