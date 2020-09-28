The Global Predictive Analytics Market size is projected to reach USD 14 Bn by 2026 from USD 5.7 Bn in 2018, at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Predictive Analytics market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Predictive Analytics market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Predictive Analytics Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Predictive Analytics industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Predictive Analytics market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Predictive Analytics market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Predictive Analytics products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Predictive Analytics Market Report are IBM, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, SAS Institute, Fair Isaac, NTT Data, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, Rapidminer, Angoss Software.

Based on type, The report split into Services, Solutions, .

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Government and defense, Healthcare and life sciences, Energy and utilities, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and logistics, BFSI, Others, .

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Predictive Analytics development in various regions like United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

Predictive Analytics market report helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

