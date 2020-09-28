Sales in the Valeraldehyde Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2015 – 2021

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Valeraldehyde market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Valeraldehyde market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Valeraldehyde market.
The recently published market study on the global Valeraldehyde market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Valeraldehyde market. Further, the study reveals that the global Valeraldehyde market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.
Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Valeraldehyde market.
key players are shifting their manufacturing facilities to the Asia Pacific due to availability of land and cheap labor.
Some of the key players in this market are BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company(U.S.), and Evonik Industries (Germany) among others. Dow chemical manufactures valeric acid using the oxo process. Butylene is reacted with synthesis gas (hydrogen mixture and carbon monoxide) in the presence of a catalyst which yields valeraldehyde. Valeraldehyde is then oxidized to valeric acid.
- North America
- Europe
- France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
- APAC
- Latin America
- Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Valeraldehyde market dynamics
- Latest innovations and key events in the industry
- Analysis of business strategies of the top players
- Valeraldehyde market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)
