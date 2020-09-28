Smart Microwave Oven Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Demand Forecast From 2021 to 2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global smart microwave oven market is expected to grow by 18.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $16.36 billion corresponding to an annual sale of 27.91 million units in 2030.

Highlighted with 77 tables and 72 figures, this 145-page report “Global Smart Microwave Oven Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Technology, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart microwave oven market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart microwave oven market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Technology, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Grill Microwave Oven

• Convection Microwave Oven

• Microwave/Light-wave Oven

• Other Types

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Near-field Communication

• Other Technologies

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Households

• Enterprises

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Hypermarket and Supermarket

• Specialty Store

• Online Store

• Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Technology, and Distribution Channel over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart microwave oven market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Breville USA Inc.

BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Dacor, Inc.

Electrolux AB

General Electric

June Life Inc.

LG Electronics.

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Sharp

SAMSUNG

Tovala

Whirlpool Corporation

