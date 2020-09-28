Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: Merge Healthcare Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, etc. | InForGrowth

The Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Research Report helps out market players to improve their business plans and ensure long-term success. The extensive research study provides in-depth information on Global Innovations, New Business Techniques, SWOT Analysis with Key Players, Capital Investment, Technology Innovation, and Future Trends Outlook.

The market research study covers historical data of previous years along with a forecast of upcoming years based on revenue (USD million). The Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market reports also cover market dynamics, market overview, segmentation, market drivers, and restraints together with the impact they have on the Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the report also delivers the study of opportunities available in the Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market globally. The Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market report study and forecasts is based on a worldwide and regional level.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) industry. Growth of the overall Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market is segmented into:

Radiology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Pathology

Endoscopy

Women’s Health Based on Application Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other. The major players profiled in this report include:

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

McKesson Corporation

Agfa Healthcare

Carestream Health

Philips Healthcare

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthineers

Novarad

INFINITT North America

Intelerad Medical Systems

Topcon Corporation

Sonomed Escalon

Canon USA

Inc.

Visbion

EyePACS