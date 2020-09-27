Motor Starters Market: In-Depth Market Research Report 2019 – 2027

Analysis of the Global Motor Starters Market

A recent market research report on the Motor Starters market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Motor Starters market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Motor Starters market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Motor Starters market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Motor Starters

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Motor Starters market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Motor Starters in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Motor Starters Market

The presented report dissects the Motor Starters market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

The motor starters market can be characterized by the presence of a large number of international and local players that procure a significant amount of share. The motor starters market is dominated by partakers such as Danfoss, Siemens, Rockwell Automation,

ABB, Heatrex, Schneider Electric, R. Stahl, Inc., General Electric, WEG, Emerson Industrial Automation, Eaton, Westinhouse Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yaskawa, Toshiba, IMO Precision Controls, Huali, Fuji Electric, Franklin Electric, ARC Systems, and Allied Motion Technologies.

Danfoss – In October 2018, the company announced the acquisition of majority shares of the technologically forerunning company, Artemis Intelligent Power Ltd. headquartered in Scotland. The acquisition will allow the access of AIP’s Digital Displacement technology for the development of hydraulic pumps, systems, and motors with high-efficiency levels, design flexibility, and controllability for its customers.

– In October 2018, the company announced the acquisition of majority shares of the technologically forerunning company, Artemis Intelligent Power Ltd. headquartered in Scotland. The acquisition will allow the access of AIP’s Digital Displacement technology for the development of hydraulic pumps, systems, and motors with high-efficiency levels, design flexibility, and controllability for its customers. Franklin Electric – In July 2018, the company acquired Stationary Power Division from Midtronics, Inc., a company possessing expertise in engineering, design, manufacturing, and marketing used in electric utilities, data center, and telecom industries. The acquisition will boost the overall competency of monitoring systems and products of Franklin’s existing electric grid solutions.

– In July 2018, the company acquired Stationary Power Division from Midtronics, Inc., a company possessing expertise in engineering, design, manufacturing, and marketing used in electric utilities, data center, and telecom industries. The acquisition will boost the overall competency of monitoring systems and products of Franklin’s existing electric grid solutions. Fuji Electric – Recently, the company announced the launch of a high-capacity uninterruptible power supply system – 7400WX-T3u, with an aim to strengthen its power supply system business in the overseas market. The product underpins the construction of systems up to a capacity of 8000 kVA and helps in enhancing the data center capacity.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric was incorporated in 1836 and headquartered in France. The company possesses a rich product portfolio including building automation, critical power and cooling for data centers, smart grid, electrical grid automation, electric power distribution, industrial control systems, industrial safety systems, and home automation. It holds over 20,000 patents and has been an active invests nearly 5% of its revenue in the research and development activities.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation was established in 1921 and based in Japan. The multinational company enjoys its competency in the manufacturing of electronics and electrical equipment and its product ranges from space systems, information and communication systems, home appliances, industrial automation systems, electronic systems, and energy systems.

Motor Starters Market – Dynamics

Need for Clean Water and Electricity to Unlock Grounds for the Motor Starters Market Growth

A sizeable share of the motor starters market is procured by the water and wastewater segment as the demand for clean water prevails in the highly populated countries. Competency of motor starters to facilitate uninterrupted distribution of water by offsetting challenges such as rising pressures, voltage fluctuations, and water hammering is anticipated to increase their employment rate in the water supply systems. Additionally, there has been a rise in the demand for electricity with the rapid emergence of industries and automation in the manual processes, which is anticipated to uphold the growth of the motor starters market in the upcoming years.

Europe and the Middle East and Africa Region to Uphold the Motor Starters Market Growth

The EMEA region is likely to remain a significant revenue contributor to the motor starters market with a high concentration of minerals and metals in this region that generates the demand for mining activities. New policies and regulations legislated by the government mandating the economical use of energy hold high probability for attracting the enterprises to plough in the lucrative opportunities available in the mining sector, which in turn is anticipated to bode well for the advancement of motor starters market.

Stringent Occupational Safety Regulations to Drive High Adoption of Motor Starters

Increasing incidences of accidents in the industries causing severe damage to the health of workers have encouraged governments of numerous countries to enforce strict laws favorable to the workers, which has augmented the demand for motor starters to ensure the safe start of a machine. Rapid industrialization coupled with increasing employment rate in the developing countries has fanned the trends of adoption of motor starters to protect their workers from serious damage, which is anticipated to influence the growth of the market in the coming years.

Motor Starters Market – Segmentation

The motor starters market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Motor Type

Voltage Type

Purpose

End-users

Geography

Motor Starters Market Segmentation – By Motor Type

Based on the motor type, the motor starters market can be classified into:

AC Motor

DC Motor

Three Phase Supply

Single Phase Supply

Motor Starters Market Segmentation – By Voltage Type

Depending on the voltage type, the motor starters market can be segmented into:

Non-reversing Voltage

Reversing Voltage

Reduced Voltage

Full Voltage

Motor Starters Market Segmentation – By Purpose

On the basis of purpose, the motor starters market can be fragmented into:

Water and Corrosion Resistant

Water Tight

Rain Tight

General Purpose

Motor Starters Market Segmentation – By End-users

Depending on the end-users, the motor starters market can be classified into:

Industrial Petrochemical Facilities Chemical Storage Grain Elevators Oil Refineries Paint Storage Areas Sewage Treatment Plants Coal Preparation Plants

Commercial

Residential

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Motor Starters market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Motor Starters market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Motor Starters market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Motor Starters Market Segments

Motor Starters Market Dynamics

Motor Starters Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Motor Starters market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Motor Starters market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Motor Starters market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Motor Starters market segments and geographies.

Motor Starters Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent Motor Starters market

Changing Motor Starters market dynamics in the industry

In-depth Motor Starters market segmentation

Historical, current and projected Motor Starters market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Motor Starters market performance

Must-have information for Motor Starters market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Motor Starters market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Motor Starters market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Motor Starters market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

