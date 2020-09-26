Process Chillers Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 to 2029

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Process Chillers Market

A recent market research report on the Process Chillers market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Process Chillers market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Process Chillers market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Process Chillers market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Process Chillers

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Process Chillers market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Process Chillers in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Process Chillers Market

The presented report dissects the Process Chillers market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Process Chillers market analyzed in the report include:

competitive landscape section of the process chillers market delivers the most insightful information regarding key players in the global process chillers market. The market for process chillers is estimated to grow over the forecast period as new contenders are rising and competition with existing players is expected to increase in the next ten years.

Some of the key industries leading the global process chillers market are investing significantly on integration of advanced technology, effective design, and workflow to enhance the overall price to performance ratio of process chillers.

In Jan 2019, Trane, a leading player in the process chillers market, announced the launch of three new process chillers using refrigerant R1234ze. Trane claims that the compressor technology used in process chillers makes it 38% more efficient, making the product compliant with Eco-design regulations. Additionally, the company claimed that the refrigerants used in the system had almost no global warming potential (GWP).

In order to gain a competitive edge in the process chillers market, Daikin announced the launch of its new chiller witness tests in its newly opened facility in Italy, in August 2018. Daikin plans to use chiller witnessed tests programs to showcase its products performance under varying climatic conditions and to develop an extensive consumer base.

To capitalize on the growing demand for eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and high-performance process chillers in end-use industries, in October 2018, GEA Group launched the first-ever process chiller. It was equipped with semi-hermetic compact screw processor, named BluQ. The company claimed that BluQ utilizes small amount of ammonia to produce desired cooling efficiency, making the system a highly environment-friendly product.

In June 2018, Carrier Corporation revealed that the company is supplying process chillers for the new Elizabeth metro Line in London. A total of fifteen AquaSnap air-cooled liquid chillers from Carrier helps to meet the underground cooling needs of the project under development.

Some of the leading players operating in the global market for process chillers, include Carrier Corporation (UTC), Johnson Controls International plc., GEA Group AG, Daikin Industries, Ltd and Blue Star Ltd., among other market players.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

A comprehensive view of the process chillers market has led our analysts to conclude that, the market is growing at a considerable rate, with East Asia, Europe, and South Asia holding a significant share in the global demand for process chiller. The rising processed food sector and plastic industry in developing economies such as China & India which is foreseen to bolster the process chillers demand in the foreseeable future. Owing to better price to performance ratio and suitability for large capacity applications, water cooled process chillers is expected to remain dominant over air cooled process chillers. Effective integration of design and work flow by various process chillers manufacturers will also give impetus to the global process chillers market.

Technological developments such as increasing efficiency of process chillers, long lifespan, and aftermarket services could provide timely succor as a cost effective and time saving strategy thereby increasing profit margins for market players. Companies with R&D abilities and technological competence will gain impetus and effectiveness in the process chillers market. Leading companies who are leveraging technology will continue to grow exponentially and have a considerable market revenue share. However, high installation and maintenance cost could hamper the growth of the process chillers market.

Important doubts related to the Process Chillers market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Process Chillers market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Process Chillers market in 2020?

