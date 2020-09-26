Blue Prism Technology Services Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Blue Prism Technology Services market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Blue Prism Technology Services market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Blue Prism Technology Services market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Blue Prism Technology Services market.

As per the report, the Blue Prism Technology Services market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Blue Prism Technology Services market are highlighted in the report. Although the Blue Prism Technology Services market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Blue Prism Technology Services market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Blue Prism Technology Services market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Blue Prism Technology Services market

Segmentation of the Blue Prism Technology Services Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Blue Prism Technology Services is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Blue Prism Technology Services market.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR report provides readers with detailed information about leading vendors in the Blue Prism technology services market, such as Blue Prism Group Plc., Accenture Plc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young LLP, Avanade Inc., Agilify Automation, Virtual Operations Ltd., Neoops Inc., Dirwa, and Quanton Limited.

The report feature critical information including Blue Prism technology service company overview, key financials, product offerings, region-wise presence of the company, and SWOT analysis of each Blue Prism technology service vendors, to help readers to track the strategic developments of their competitors in the Blue Prism technology services market.

Key Developments

Blue Prism Group plc. recently established a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to provide its customers complete access to not only Microsoft’s expertise and advice, but also Microsoft’s next generation AI technologies. The company is planning to deliver exclusive Blue Prism technology services to its customers to help them incorporate intelligent automation and integrate digital workforce with cognitive solutions.

The company also partnered with leading independent software vendors (ISV), such as TimelinePI, Ephesoft Inc., and XpertRule, to expand the ecosystem of its best-in-class Blue Prism technology service providers including Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Another player in the Blue Prism technology services market – Accenture plc. also announced to have expanded the capabilities of Accenture myWizard, Accenture’s intelligent automation platform that integrates AI solutions and tools, including Blue Prism technology services.

Other vendors in the Blue Prism technology services market, such as Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and Ernst & Young LLP, are putting their efforts into establishing their expertise in Blue Prism technology by acquiring various certifications. Unprecedented growth of the Blue Prism technology services market is attracting a mounting number of vendors to enter the market, making it a highly competitive and fragmented marketplace.

Definition

Blue Prism technology services are developed using Blue Prism technology developed using Microsoft’s .NET Framework. Blue Prism technology services, such as advisory services, training services, and implementation services, can automate various industrial applications. Blue Prism technology services are compatible with various platforms, such as windows and JAVA, and are suitable for a multi-environment deployment model.

About the Report

The Fact.MR study concentrates on providing crucial dynamics of the Blue Prism technology services market to help readers to understand the current and future prospects of the market. Qualitative information and estimates about the future growth of the market included in the report are verified with accurate quantitative growth parameters of the Blue Prism technology services market.

Segmentation

The Blue Prism technology services market is broadly segmented according to geographical regions, service types, enterprise types, and end-user industries. According to the geographical regions, the Blue Prism technology services market is segmented into four regions – North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Based on the types of Blue Prism technology services, the Blue Prism technology services market is segmented into four types of services – advisory services, training services, maintenance and support, and implementation services. According to the enterprise size, the Blue Prism technology services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

By end-user industries, the Blue Prism technology services market is categorized into leading end-user industries of Blue Prism technology services, including IT & Telecom, healthcare and life science, BFSI, travel, transportation, and logistics, and utilities and energy.

Additional Questions Answered

The report answers critical Blue Prism technology services market-related questions, which can help them to plan appropriate business strategies in the upcoming years. The Fact.MR report on Blue Prism technology services market helps readers to comprehend the growth prospects of the market and make appropriate decisions to gain an edge in the Blue Prism technology services market. Some of the questions about the Blue Prism technology services market that are answered in the report include:

Which factors are driving growth of the Blue Prism technology services market markets in developed countries?

What are the major strategic developments that are aiding Blue Prism technology services market leaders to envisage rapid growth in the market?

Which end-user industry accounts for the largest share in the Blue Prism technology services market?

What are the factors restricting the expansion of the Blue Prism technology services market?

What are the winning and losing components for various market segments that are impacting the Blue Prism technology services market growth?

Research Methodology

A holistic approach is adopted by analysts at Fact.MR while conducting a thorough research on the growth of the Blue Prism technology services market during 2018-2028.

These conclusions are obtained at the end of detailed secondary and primary research on the Blue Prism technology services market. In-depth secondary research helps analysts to fathom the historical and recent data about the Blue Prism technology services market. Secondary research is followed by primary research, where analysts interview all the leading players in the Blue Prism technology services market.

Conclusions featured in the report about the expansion of the Blue Prism technology services market are accurate and unique. Fact.MR ensures the accuracy and reliability of all the information associated with the development of the Blue Prism technology services market during the forecast period.

Important questions pertaining to the Blue Prism Technology Services market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Blue Prism Technology Services market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Blue Prism Technology Services market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Blue Prism Technology Services market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Blue Prism Technology Services market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

