Latest released the research study on Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Nucleic Acid Testing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Nucleic Acid Testing Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market are:

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States)

Becton Dickinson and Company (United States)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (United States)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (United States)

Illumina, Inc. (United States)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Gen-probe, Inc. (United States)

bioMÃ©rieux SA (France)

Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Sequenom, Inc. (United States)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Brief Overview on Nucleic Acid Testing

Nucleic acid testing is a molecular technique that is used for screening blood sample to reduce the chances or risk of transfusion transmitted infections during blood donation process. Also, it is used to detect cancer, infectious diseases and forensic. In 2015, World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated more than 5250 deaths were register due to influenza infection. Thus, increasing infectious diseases are responsible for growing nucleic acid testing market. Additionally, rising research funding for cancer treatment by different regional governments and private organizations are fueling the growth of the market as increasing the adoption of nucleic acid testing in cancer research programs.

Recent Development in Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market:

On April 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc has received approximately 510(k) (it is preclearance made by FDA to demonstrate that the device to be marketed is at least as safe and effective) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Bio-Radâ€™s IH-500. Bio-Radâ€™s IH-500 system is designed for small- to medium-size laboratories and the system offers automated blood typing and screening.

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Blood Donors

Rising Awareness of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Safety Concern of Donated Blood



Market Trend

Rising Adoption of Nucleic Acid Testing for Blood Screening

Increasing Safety Awareness Related to Blood Donation due to Increasing Infectious Diseases



Market Challenges

High Cost of Nucleic Acid Testing

Market Restraints:

High Operating Cost and Capital Expenditure

Presence of Alternative for Nucleic Acid Testing



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Funding by Regional Governments and Private Organizations Results in an Innovation in Nucleic Acid Testing

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Nucleic Acid Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Nucleic Acid Testing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Nucleic Acid Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

